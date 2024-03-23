In order to strengthen ukhuwah, the spirit of unity and strengthen ties between staff and the Indonesian people, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Sudan on Friday (22/3) held a joint fast breaking and tarawih prayer at the Indonesian Embassy yard in Port Sudan.

The activity was attended by Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko, Indonesian Embassy staff and Indonesian professional workers working in Port Sudan and was carried out on a limited basis considering the current situation in Sudan which has not yet recovered due to the armed conflict in Khartoum and a number of areas.

The activity began with socializing online self-reporting as well as collecting updated data for all Indonesian citizens in Sudan. Then proceed with breaking the fast and eating Indonesian dishes such as cendol ice and chicken soup.

The activity ended with Isha and tarawih prayers in congregation and friendly gatherings. The atmosphere of the activity was filled with a sense of kinship and familiarity despite all the limitations that exist in Sudan today.​