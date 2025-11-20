

Voting Now Open on the ALM Website (www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.Co.UK)



African Leadership Magazine (ALM) proudly unveils the nominees for the highly anticipated African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) 2025, following a resounding response to the open call for nominations across the continent and its diaspora. After a rigorous evaluation by the ALM Editorial Board, the final list of nominees has been confirmed — and public voting is now officially open on the ALM website, running until midnight (GMT+1) on 30 November 2025.

The ALM POTY Awards remain Africa’s foremost public-choice honour, spotlighting leaders whose courage, innovation, and decisive actions in 2025 are shifting the continent’s development trajectory. The awards follow a rigorous three-stage process that combines credibility with wide public participation: an open call for nominations from across Africa and the Diaspora; a meticulous shortlist by the ALM Editorial Board assessing measurable impact and continental relevance; and a continent-wide online vote that empowers Africans everywhere to choose the personalities driving Africa’s progress and reshaping its global narrative.

The 2025 nominees of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year showcase extraordinary leadership across governance, business, education, peace and security, philanthropy, youth, and public service. Their work and impact in 2025 and beyond is driving real, measurable change — from economic transformation and stronger institutions to social progress and inclusive, sustainable growth. These leaders are shaping policies, inspiring communities, championing innovation, and redefining Africa’s narrative on the global stage. Each nominee embodies bold action, vision, and impact, turning challenges into opportunities and leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

The winners, determined by public vote, will be recognised and honoured at the 15th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony, scheduled for 27–28 February 2026 in Accra, Ghana, under the theme: "Leadership for a New Africa: Forging Our Peace, Owning Our Narrative."

The African Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards is the continent’s most prestigious leadership recognition event — often described as the African Oscars of Leadership and Achievement. Organised by African Leadership Magazine (ALM), Africa’s leading voice on leadership and impact, the event celebrates trailblazers whose vision, innovation, and integrity continue to shape Africa’s progress in governance, business, and society. Now in its 15th edition, the POTY has become a magnet for Presidents, Ministers, CEOs, Diplomats, and Innovators — uniting Africa’s foremost changemakers under one roof.

The 2025 Persons of the Year nominees are as follows:

African Political Leader of the Year

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah — President of Namibia Patrice Talon — President of Benin Duma Gideon Boko — President of Botswana José Maria Neves — President of Cape Verde

African Female Leader of the Year

Esperança da Costa — Vice President of Angola Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Ghana)— Secretary-General, Commonwealth of Nations Mandisa Maya — Chief Justice, South Africa Hend El Sherbini — CEO, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), Egypt

African Educationist of the Year

Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir — Minister for Education, Culture&Higher Education, Somalia Tetteh Nettey — Founder&President, Marshalls University College, Ghana Barnabas Nawangwe — Vice Chancellor, Makerere University, Uganda Owunari Georgewill — Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Africa Peace&Security Leader of the Year

Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun — Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Mbaye Cissé — Chief of the General Staff, Senegalese Armed Forces Mahmoud Ali Youssouf — Chairperson, AU Commission, Djibouti Mohammed Berrid — Inspector General, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces&Southern Zone Commander

African Industrialist of the Year

Samuel Dossou Aworet — Founder&Chairman, Petrolin Group (Benin)&Chair, African Business Roundtable Yacoub Sidya — Founder&CEO, MSS Security, Mauritania Edson R. dos Santos — Chairman&CEO, Etu Energias, Angola Phuthuma Nhleko — Chairman/Co-Founder, Phembani Group, South Africa Nassef Sawiris — Executive Chairman, Orascom Investment Holding, Egypt

African Philanthropist of the Year

Jim Ovia — Founder&Chairman, Jim Ovia Foundation Dr. Mensa Otabil — Founder, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Rali Mampeule — Founder, South African Housing&Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) Samuel Tafesse — Founder, Sunshine Investment Group, Ethiopia

Young African Leader of the Year

Khalil Suleiman Halilu — Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, Nigeria Darshan Chandaria — Group CEO, Chandaria Group, Kenya Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — Senior Presidential Envoy (Special Programmes), South Sudan Azarel Ernesta — Speaker, National Assembly, Seychelles Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo — Founder&CEO, Intratrek Zimbabwe

African Public Sector Leader of the Year

Charles Anosike — Director General/CEO, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Monique Gieskes — Director General/CEO, Plantations&Oil Mills of the Congo (PHC), DR Congo Ireneu Camacho — Chairman/CEO, ENAPOR, Cape Verde Avomo Assoumou Paule Koki — Director General, Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority Debele Kabeta — Commissioner, Ethiopian Customs Commission

African Public Health Champion of the Year

Esperance Luvindao — Minister of Health&Social Services, Namibia Mekdes Daba Feyssa — Minister of Health, Ethiopia Jean Kaseya — Director General, Africa CDC (DR Congo) Aaron Motsoaledi — Minister of Health, South Africa Paulin Basinga — Director of Health (Africa), Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation (Rwanda)

African Agricultural Development Leader of the Year

Tinotenda Mhiko — CEO, Zimbabwe Agricultural&Rural Development Authority Queta Baldé — Minister of Agriculture&Rural Development, Guinea-Bissau Bruno Linyiru — Director General, Agriculture&Food Authority (AFA), Kenya Girma Amente — Minister of Agriculture, Ethiopia Alaa Farouk — Minister of Agriculture&Land Reclamation, Egypt Arvin Boolell — Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy&Fisheries, Mauritius

African Government Minister of the Year

Lee Maiyani Kinyanjui — Cabinet Secretary, Investments, Trade&Industry, Kenya Estevão Pale — Minister of Mineral Resources&Energy, Mozambique Seedy K.M. Keita — Minister of Finance&Economic Affairs, Gambia Nyesom Wike — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura — Minister of Finance, Sierra Leone

African Lawmaker of the Year

Celmira Sacramento — Speaker, National Assembly, São Tomé&Príncipe Shirin Aumeeruddy Cziffra — Speaker, National Assembly, Mauritius Austelino Tavares Correia — President, National Assembly, Cape Verde Tlohang Sekhamane — Speaker, National Assembly, Lesotho Benjamin Okezie Kalu — Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Nigeria

Voting is now open at www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.Co.UK — have your say and champion Africa’s finest leaders today!

For media and other enquiries, contact:

Ehis Ayere,

Group General Manager, African Leadership Magazine UK

ehis@africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk

+44 203 051 1883

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For more than 19 years, ALM has been dedicated to promoting impact-driven leadership in Africa, strengthening African voices globally through Afro-positive editorial content, trade facilitation, business networking, and public-sector capacity-building. With over 30 million readers across 35+ countries, ALM has become a trusted convener of conversations that define Africa’s trajectory, illuminating the stories of Africa’s finest — from boardrooms to State Houses — building bridges between African leadership and global recognition. Hosting the 2026 edition in Accra, Ghana — a symbol of peace, democracy, and Pan-African pride — reaffirms the Magazine’s commitment to unity, purpose, and African-led transformation.