BRAVE Combat Federation (www.BRAVECF.com) lands in Mauritius for the first time on May 11, with BRAVE CF 82 taking place in St. Pierre. In total, it will be the fourth event in Africa for the company; further cementing the organization’s spot as the only global MMA promotion to host events in the continent.

The historic event now has a fitting fight card as well which is stacked from top to bottom featuring African stars going up against global MMA names, and headlined by the biggest title fight of 2024.

The main event will see the trilogy showdown between BRAVE CF Bantamweight champion Nkosi Ndebele and former champion Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres. This will be the first ever trilogy in BRAVE CF and will also be the first trilogy in MMA history with each fight happening in a different continent.

In the co-main event of the evening, Zimbabwe’s Nicholas Hwende looks to push his case for a Bantamweight title shot when he takes on the undefeated Khurshed Nazarov. Khurshed Nazarov comes into the fight with a 9-0-1 record and can shake things up in the Bantamweight division if he manages to impress at BRAVE CF 82.

After a memorable 2023, African superstar Eliezer Kubanza hopes to start 2024 on a high note as he fights the experienced Karim Rabei in a Super Welterweight showdown. Kubanza is undefeated in his professional MMA career with all his wins coming via stoppages. Karim, on the other hand, has fought around the world in his decade-long career and makes his BRAVE CF debut at the event.

A battle of two undefeated phenoms will unfold at BRAVE CF 82 when Ramazan Gitinov takes on Prince Lolia. Touted as the best amateur fighter in IMMAF history, Gitinov is currently undefeated in his four-fight professional MMA career while Lolia has a similar resume to showcase as he is currently 3-0.

The card will also feature a flyweight battle between Bidzina Gavashelishvili and Luthando Biko giving the fans a long list of reasons to get excited about the event in Mauritius, as BRAVE CF continues to lead the development of the sport in the continent.

BRAVE CF 82 Full Fight Card

Bantamweight world championship: Nkosi Ndebele (c) vs Jose Torres 3

Bantamweight: Nicholas Hwende vs Khurshed Nazarov

Flyweight: Bidizina Gavashelishvili vs Luthando Biko

Featherweight: Ylies Djiroun vs Ananias Mulumba

Super Welterweight: Eliezer Kubanza vs Karim Rabei

Lightweight: Ramazan Gitinov vs Prince Lolia

