Three MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) (www.MultiChoice.com) academies across the African continent have graduated yet another talented group of film and TV professionals. The cohort of young graduates join hundreds of recent MTF alumni making a massive impact on the industry.

MultiChoice Africa CEO Fhulu Badugela highlighted the effect that the MTF is having on the creative sector, as she congratulated the graduates on successfully completing their year-long courses.

“MTF graduates are consistently winning awards at film festivals all over the continent,” said Badugela. “They are also snapped up to work in leading productions the minute they emerge from our Academies, and many of them start their own businesses. It’s clear that MTF alumni are helping to shape the direction of our industry. Well done to them!”

There are three MTF Academies in Africa, Zambia, Nigeria and Kenya. The MTF Programme offers fully funded 12-month immersion experience combining theory and hands-on training in all aspects of film production. Each year, 60 students from across Africa are selected to learn from top industry experts.

MTF operates across three platforms: the MTF Portal, MTF Industry Masterclasses and the MTF Academies. The MTF programme forms educational partnerships with leading local universities – Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, Kenyatta University in Nairobi, and the University of Zambia in Lusaka.

In addition to the academic partnerships, the MTF academies have built relationships with international partners that provide training, course content and internship opportunities. These long-standing partners are the New York Film Academy (NYFA) and Indian satellite TV platform Zee Entertainment Africa which owns and operates Zee World.

President of NYFA, Michael Young, said, “NYFA and MTF have partnered for many years with a shared goal of providing skills training and support to young filmmakers. The film industry is global, and together, we promote cross-cultural collaboration. We look forward to welcoming MTF graduates to our programs here in the US and exploring new ways to support one another. The industry needs bold, creative, and dedicated storytellers, values that both MTF and NYFA strongly believe in.”

“We have been most gratified by our partnership with MTF and its students,” said Zee Entertainment Africa CEO, Somnath Malakar. “We have had a great response to our masterclasses and MTF graduates have made the most of their time at the Zee studios in Mumbai, the mentorship and internship opportunities we have been able to offer them. The partnership has certainly helped to develop relationships between the Indian and African film industries.”

This year, MTF students and alumni made remarkable impact on the industry. Some of their standout achievements include:

West Africa Class of 2024: Produced three documentaries—Revive the Ocean, Race Against Time, and 2070—to highlight the effects of climate change in Nigeria and how local communities are addressing it, in support of The Earthshot Prize.

Poached: Directed by alumnus Adeola Andrea Peregrino, this short film won first prize at the LEAP Africa USAID Film Contest, second prize at the IOM Film Contest, and was selected for the Africa International Film Festival. It was also a finalist at the Edo State Festival.

With Love from Bayelsa: Written by MTF alumnus Gabriel Odigiri, the short film won Best Short Film of the Year at the Imo International Film Festival. Gabriel also joined the series Omera on Africa Magic Showcase as a writer.

East Africa Graduate Doreen Kilimbe: Her film Midnight Bride won Best East African Film at the Uganda Film Festival, the Audience Award at Zambia’s Sotambe Film Festival, Best International Award at the Kalasha Film and TV Awards, and Best Actress at the Zanzibar International Film Festival.

Isiko Abubaker: Won the Best Sound Design award at this year’s Uganda Film Festival, making it a three-year consecutive win in this category.

Scholastica Thitai: Joined Live Eye, a Kenyan production house, and contributed to the TV series Reckless.

MTF Southern Africa Academy Alumnus Tekla Nakale: Won Best Scriptwriting Award at the MultiChoice Namibia Film Festival for her film Ataman.

Angolan MTF Alumnus Eltina Gasper: Successfully produced three short films: Luxury in Trash (an environmental piece), Look and You Will Hear Me (about pregnant deaf women), and Hotel Panorama (focused on an iconic building).

Wathinta Imbokodo: A leading Zambian post-production company that hired four MTF graduates and offered paid internships to three more.

“It’s clear that MTF Academy programme is now no longer just about providing skilled film workers for industry, and helping young people build careers,” said Badugela. “MTF graduates are now fully fledged film and television creatives, who are helping to define what African film will look like in years to come. We know our industry will be in good hands.”