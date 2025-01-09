Robins Tchale Watchou, former professional rugby player turned international entrepreneur and CEO of Bowency (www.Bowency.com), formerly known as Vivendi Sports, has been named among the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African Magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights his visionary leadership and remarkable contributions to the development of sports, culture, and entertainment across Africa.

Seventeen years ago, Robins transitioned from an illustrious rugby career into entrepreneurship, driven by a singular vision: to harness the transformative power of sports to foster economic growth, social equity, and youth empowerment. Today, as CEO of Bowency, Robins continues to lead groundbreaking initiatives that redefine sports and entertainment as engines for sustainable development.

A Track Record of Excellence

Under Robins’ leadership, Bowency has emerged as a trailblazer in the industry, with key achievements that include:

Managing landmark events such as the in Côte d’Ivoire, the in Ghana, and the in Kinshasa. Breaking New Ground: Organizing the first-ever U23 Cycling World Championship in Africa, a testament to his ability to push boundaries and execute visionary projects.

A Commitment to Social Impact

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Robins is deeply committed to leveraging sports as a tool for social change. Through initiatives that promote equity, youth empowerment, and community development, he has championed causes that resonate far beyond the playing field. His dedication to innovation and sustainable impact management continues to inspire a new generation of leaders in Africa and globally.

Bowency’s Strategic Vision

Bowency’s mission extends beyond organizing world-class events. The company specializes in:

Managing Sports Infrastructures: Delivering sustainable solutions to enhance the accessibility and functionality of sports facilities.

Delivering sustainable solutions to enhance the accessibility and functionality of sports facilities. Creating Cultural and Entertainment Content: Showcasing Africa’s rich heritage and talent on a global stage while fostering collaboration and innovation.

Robins commented on the recognition, saying: "It is a profound honor to be named among the 100 Most Influential Africans. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our teams at Bowency and our shared commitment to reshaping the narrative about Africa through sports and entertainment. Together, we are building a future where Africa’s potential shines on the global stage."

A Call for Collaboration

Robins invites partners, stakeholders, and visionaries to join Bowency in creating lasting impact through innovative and strategic collaborations. Together, we can shape the future of sports and entertainment while delivering sustainable value to communities.

For more information about Robins Tchale-Watchou and Bowency, visit www.Bowency.com.

About Bowency:

Bowency, formerly known as Vivendi Sports, is an innovative and integrated agency specialising in the sports, events, and entertainment sectors. Founded in 2015, the company initially focused on the design and management of sports events before expanding its expertise to the management of high-impact sports infrastructure projects in Africa. Today, it is positioned as a key player in the sports and events ecosystem, combining innovation, technical expertise, and a commitment to a sustainable legacy.