Bogolo Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy of Botswana, has joined the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2026 Conference and Exhibition, taking place September 9-10 in Luanda with a pre-conference day scheduled for September 8. Her participation comes as the two countries expand bilateral cooperation across refining, fuel security and mineral development, reflecting a broader regional push toward integrated African energy and mining value chains.

As a landlocked and import-reliant economy, Botswana has increasingly prioritized long-term fuel security through regional infrastructure partnerships. Angola’s refining ambitions – anchored by the Lobito refinery project – have emerged as a strategic opportunity as the country seeks to diversify supply routes and reduce exposure to external fuel market volatility. In April 2026, Minister Kenewendo visited the construction site of the refinery alongside her Angolan counterpart Diamantino Azevedo. The parties discussed a possible strategic partnership in oil refining and investment in the facility.

Currently under development in Benguela, the Lobito Refinery will be Angola’s third facility once operations commence in 2027. With a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day, it will also be the country’s largest, providing a much-needed boost to domestic refining. While construction is commencing, Angola is currently seeking $4.8 billion in investment to fill the financing gap for the facility, highlighting a strategic opportunity for regional neighboring seeking alternative fuel supplies.

Beyond refining, Botswana and Angola have taken steps to strengthen cooperation within the mineral industry. As Africa’s biggest diamond producers, the countries face similar challenges, including the rise of lab-grown alternatives. Both countries are also vying for a stake in De Beers and have recently joined the World Federation of Diamond Bourses as National Affiliate members, signaling a new phase in southern Africa’s push to integrate more deeply into the global diamond trading ecosystem. These moves following a meeting held between the ministers in November 2025. Minister Azevedo travelled to Botswana to engage in discussions on mineral cooperation.

Against this backdrop, AOG 2026 will serve as a critical platform to advance dialogue and cooperation between Angola and Botswana. The conference has increasingly evolved beyond a traditional oil and gas event, positioning itself as a broader platform for discussions around regional infrastructure, refining, mining, energy security and industrial development.

Minister Kenewendo’s participation underscores the growing convergence between the energy and mining sectors across Southern Africa, particularly as countries pursue integrated strategies focused on industrialization, supply chain security and intra-African trade. As Angola and Botswana deepen cooperation across refining and minerals, the event provides an opportunity to translate bilateral discussions into commercially viable regional initiatives that strengthen long-term energy and industrial resilience across Southern Africa.