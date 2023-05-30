The Black Impact Foundation is proud to host the third edition of the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) (https://apo-opa.info/3WD8NKj) from 30 November to 1 December 2023 in Dubai. This prestigious event, organized by Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com), revolves around the theme of “Black Excellence: the Untapped Potential to Unite our Global Community.” It aims to honor the achievements and potential of Black entrepreneurs, innovators, civil society advocates, and leaders. GBIS 2023 serves as a platform for networking, celebration, and the realization of the true potential of the global Black community.

Across every facet of global society, Black individuals and organizations are breaking barriers, driving innovation and contributing to global economies across various sectors. Ursula Burns, the first black woman to become a CEO of a Fortune 500 company, and Rihanna, with her Fenty Beauty line, showcase the power of Black entrepreneurship. Not forgetting Oprah Winfrey, the first black female billionaire and a trailblazing media mogul, has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Others like Dorothy Vaughan, a NASA computer technician, and Lisa Gelobter, a software engineer, have also left a lasting impact, inspiring future generations in business and technology.

Leadership plays a crucial role in shaping the world and driving social progress. Figures like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. have become global icons of activism and reconciliation. Their legacies serve as powerful reminders that black leaders can make a profound difference in the world. Women in leadership, such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia’s first elected female Head of State, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization, and Wangari Muta Maathai, the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize pave the way for all women of color to contribute to a world of black excellence.

In sports, black athletes like Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have not only shattered records but have also become sources of inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide. Hamilton’s dominance in Formula One racing and Williams’ unrivalled dexterity on the tennis court redefine excellence in their respective sports. GBIS celebrates these trailblazers and their unwavering spirit in sports.

Meanwhile, the sphere of arts and literature has also been profoundly impacted by black voices. Toni Morrison, the first black woman to receive a Nobel Prize in literature, challenged traditional narratives, paving the way for greater representation in the arts. Maya Angelou, a renowned writer, poet and activist, used her evocative storytelling and powerful prose to ignite positive change globally. These luminaries inspire future generations to embrace diverse perspectives and expand the boundaries of storytelling. GBIS 2023 will showcase black voices in the arts and literature space, sharing their creativity and inspiring stories.

Against this backdrop, GBIS 2023 offers a world where black excellence knows no bounds. It celebrates the remarkable achievements, contributions and influence of black leaders and innovators across various fields, including business, technology, sports, leadership, arts and literature. The event shines a spotlight on pioneers who have shattered barriers, rewritten history, and become beacons of hope and inspiration for generations to come.

To participate in this important and high-level event, register now at www.GlobalBlackImpact.com. Get ready to be inspired, captivated, and uplifted as GBIS 2023 pays homage to these extraordinary individuals who have left an indelible mark on the global stage.