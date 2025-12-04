Binance (www.Binance.com), the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange by trading volume and users, today announced on stage at Binance Blockchain Week that its co-founder, Yi He, has been appointed Co-CEO.

“Yi has been an integral part of the executive leadership team since the launch of Binance. Her innovative and user-focused approach has been instrumental in shaping the company’s vision, culture, and bottom-up business strategy,” said Binance CEO Richard Teng. “This appointment is a natural progression and she will continue to guide the organization from strength to strength.”

“We remain dedicated to being the most trusted and regulated exchange in the world, always putting our users first. Yi plays a critical role in growing our community and driving product innovation as we work to reach one billion users. Together, we are focused on building the Web3 infrastructure and promoting financial freedom, empowering people to participate in a more open and fair financial system,” added Richard.

“I am honored to build alongside Richard, who brings decades of experience in regulated financial markets and was among the first to regulate crypto in its early days,” said Yi He. “Together, we bring diverse perspectives and are confident in leading the future of the industry during this pivotal time, as we responsibly expand our global presence and drive sustainable innovation with our users always at the center.”