Benin wants to grow its exports, especially by small businesses working in food and technology. The African country believes this is the best way to lift its economy from the ranks of least developed countries.

A key milestone in that effort is the creation of a new Pôle Export, a platform that will make it easier for entrepreneurs to enter international markets.

Pôle Export is the centrepiece of a project at the Interantional Trade Centre (ITC), which is working with both the government and with small businesses to boost the country’s exports.

The government has created new Directorate for Export Promotion, known by its French acronym DPE. It sits within the Import and Export Promotion Agency (APIEx), but it’s more than an organizational change. It’s a new way of thinking about exports, with a targeted approach that focuses on agribusiness and digital trade.

Since February, the Pôle Export is has its own director to coordinate its activities. A team of government trade exports has been assigned to support him, along with eight Beninese consultants recruited by ITC to build up their skills.

Three advisors are focussed on priority export areas, including agribusinesses and textiles and clothing. Three others have already worked with 21 small business on their branding and e-commerce operations. Two more will provide DPE staff with training in market analysis tools.

The ITC work is under a project called Support to operationalize the APIEx Pôle Export, known simply as ProPex. The Embassy of the Netherlands funds the project, which began in February 2025. A steering committee meeting on 6 May marked ProPex’s official launch.

The Export Promotion Directorate is the backbone of Benin's ambitions to expand into international markets, offering targeted export support services tailored to priority sectors,’ said ITC country manager Ludmila Azo. ‘Through the PROPEX project, we aim to strengthen this institutional lever by providing it with the skills, tools and systems necessary to provide strategic and high-impact support to SMEs ready to export.’

Upgrading digital services

The APIEx website is being upgraded to include trade information tools, as well as a small business marketplace and sector-specific content.

ProPex stands out because of how it centres participatory governance. Three thematic working groups structure their services within the National Export Strategy, which was also crafted with ITC support.

Regular briefings between ITC, APIEx and other partners ensure close monitoring of progress. By focussing on sustainability and capitalization, ProPex is laying the foundation for a robust export ecosystem in Benin.