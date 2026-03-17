​PUMA to Supply Official BAL Team, Fan and Referee Apparel

Sixth BAL Season Tips Off on March 27 in South Africa; Tickets on Sale Now

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://BAL.NBA.com) and PUMA, one of the world’s leading sports brands, today announced a multiyear collaboration that makes PUMA the Official Outfitter of the BAL.

The collaboration, which will begin with the 2026 BAL season that tips off on Friday, March 27 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, will see PUMA supply all official BAL team, fan and referee apparel, including game uniforms, warm-up gear, practice wear, accessories, and branded tops for participants in the league’s social impact and player programming.

The fanwear, which reflects the energy, diversity and creativity of African basketball culture, will be available this season at BAL arenas, the BAL’s e-commerce store at https://BALStore.NBA.com, PUMA’s e-commerce store at https://za.PUMA.com, and at the three NBA Stores and two PUMA stores in South Africa.

“Our collaboration with PUMA reflects our shared commitment to elevating the African sports industry and basketball in particular,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “PUMA’s innovation, creativity and deep connection to the continent’s sports ecosystem and our game make them an ideal partner to help us continue to raise the standard of African basketball, enhance the experience for teams, players and fans, and drive the BAL’s continued growth.”

“The collaboration with the BAL is an important step in PUMA’s brand commitment to growing the game worldwide,” said PUMA Vice President Sports Marketing&Sport Licensing, Johan Adamsson. “We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many BAL fans globally.”

PUMA joins the BAL’s roster of partners that also includes Foundational Partner Rwanda Development Board and Official Partners Afreximbank, Air Senegal, Amazon Web Services, Castle Lite and RwandAir.

Tickets for the Kalahari Conference group phase are on sale now at Ticketmaster.za (https://apo-opa.co/4db9e95). Tickets for Playoffs and Finals are on sale at BAL.NBA.com/Ticket (https://apo-opa.co/4uxRMBF). Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at each arena.

Additional information about the 2026 BAL season will be announced in the coming days.

Contact:

Marie-Pierre Anamba Onana

Basketball Africa League

+221 78 637 70 62

Manamba@theBAL.com

Denise Thrasher

PUMA Hoops

denise.thrasher@puma.com

About the BAL:

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that will tip off its sixth season in March 2026. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Africa has organized across the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL (@theBAL) on Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/418VuUR), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/40AD4wc), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4rCk5fB), X (https://apo-opa.co/3Nm9Az4), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4bfyUzP) and register their interest in receiving more information at https://BAL.NBA.com.

About PUMA:

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs more than 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://About.PUMA.com.