Boasting a rich and diverse mining landscape, Ghana’s inaugural Mining in Motion (MIM) 2025 summit will promote the country’s role as Africa’s premier minerals hub. Taking place in Accra from June 2 – 4, 2025, the event is organized on behalf of the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and by the Ashanti Green Initiative, led by his son Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah.

The summit will be held under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact and will focus on strengthening environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance in the industry, while promoting development of the country’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASGM) sector.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting ASGM and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting https://MiningInMotionSummit.com/. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.

This January, Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama initiated the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board. Serving as part of his administration’s economic revitalization agenda, the initiative will play a key role in formalizing the country’s ASGM sector while ensuring better regulation and providing support services for the mining industry. National Democratic Congress Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi – also Acting Managing Director of the Minerals Marketing Company – has been assigned to establish and operationalize the Ghana Gold Board under the supervision of the country’s Ministry of Finance.

With the government implementing updates to its mining code and regulatory policies to enhance transparency and incentives for investors, Ghana’s ASGM sector is experiencing significant growth. ASGM mining in the country contributes more than 35% to Ghana’s total gold production. To support the sector’s growth, Ghana is currently upgrading its transport and energy infrastructure, ensuring a robust environment for sustainable growth.

In the ESG space, Ghana’s government is targeting sustainable mining practices and deeper local content integration by 2025. New initiatives include programs to reduce environmental impacts, promote circular economy principles and strengthen the participation of local communities and businesses in the mining value chain.

As such, key objectives at MIM 2025 will prioritize formalizing the ASGM industry to enhance transparency and economic integration, alongside addressing human rights issues within the sector and safeguarding miners’ welfare. The summit will also investigate integrating ASGM gold into the global financial system, promoting sustainable practices through ESG compliance, enhancing local growth by empowering communities and showcasing innovation and investment opportunities to improve the downstream sector for ASGM gold.

As the backbone of the country’s economy, gold contributes roughly 90% to Ghana’s total mineral output. Ghana is also a major producer of diamonds; holds an estimated 900 million tons of bauxite reserves; and boasts large deposits of manganese, iron ore, copper, chromite, nickel and limestone. The country’s diverse mineral potential also includes an expanded focus on critical minerals. As such, the country is positioning itself as a frontier destination for investors seeking diversification opportunities.

The government is positioning the ASGM sector as a cornerstone of its green industrialization efforts, making 2025 a pivotal year for investment opportunities in Ghana’s small-scale and artisanal mining sector. In line with these targets, MIM 2025 aims to leverage Ghana’s immense mining potential to foster international partnerships and advance a sustainable, inclusive and innovative mining market in the country.

About Ashanti Green Initiative:

The Ashanti Green Initiative is a foundation dedicated to promoting environmental restoration, advocating for climate-related issues, and fostering community development in Ghana and beyond. Guided by a commitment to sustainability, the foundation undertakes projects aimed at rehabilitating degraded lands, restoring water bodies, and promoting responsible natural resource management. The initiative also champions regenerative practices in mining, agriculture, and energy, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change while uplifting local communities through education, capacity-building, and economic empowerment programs. The Ashanti Green Initiative is led by Nana Kwaku Duah, son of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom. Under his leadership, the foundation applies forward-thinking approaches and innovative solutions, creating impactful partnerships with local and international stakeholders to drive meaningful change.



About Energy Capital&Power:

Energy Capital&Power is an Africa-focused global leading investment platform for the energy and mining sectors. Through a series of events, online content and investment reports, we unite the entire energy and mining value chains – from oil and gas exploration to renewable power – and facilitate global and intra-African investment and collaboration.