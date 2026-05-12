Angola’s oil and gas sector is entering a new phase of digital acceleration, where artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and enterprise IT systems are becoming integral to operational performance. Within this transition, IT services and consulting company Easy People is positioning itself as a partner of choice for operators seeking to scale efficiency through digital solutions.

Easy People has been confirmed as a Silver Sponsor of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition, taking place September 9–10, with a pre-conference day on September 8. The sponsorship reflects its commitment to placing digital infrastructure at the forefront of Angola’s hydrocarbon development. Its participation comes amid a broader AI-driven evolution in the country, where digital tools are increasingly being deployed to address operational challenges across the oil and gas value chain.

With a target of sustaining crude production above one million barrels per day, Angolan operators are under pressure to reduce costs while improving efficiency. To balance these priorities, many are moving beyond traditional workflows toward integrated digital environments that optimize exploration, production and asset management. AI-enabled analytics, predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring are beginning to reshape asset performance, particularly in complex offshore operations where inefficiencies can quickly translate into cost overruns.

One of the clearest examples of this shift is Angola’s national oil company, Sonangol. The company inaugurated a new corporate data center in 2026, consolidating previously fragmented systems into a single, high-security hub. Designed to centralize operational control, the facility supports Angola’s broader digital and energy transition agenda. By enabling faster processing of seismic and production data, it is helping move decision-making toward real-time, AI-enabled workflows and away from siloed legacy systems.

Angola’s Block 15 partners are also advancing AI-driven applications across operations. ExxonMobil is deploying autonomous drones for visual and acoustic inspections, reducing inspection times by around 60%. At Blocks 17 and 32, TotalEnergies is using Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications drone technology to measure methane emissions, while service providers such as Cabship are leveraging AI-powered software to improve operational visibility and accelerate decision-making.

Within this evolving ecosystem, Easy People plays a supporting but increasingly strategic role. By delivering scalable IT solutions tailored to operator needs, the company enables both major producers and independent players to integrate digital tools into core workflows. This is particularly relevant as independent operators expand their footprint in Angola and require flexible, cost-effective systems to remain competitive alongside larger incumbents.

AOG 2026 provides a platform to align these technology capabilities with industry demand. As Angola works to sustain production, address infrastructure constraints and improve project economics, digital transformation is emerging as a parallel priority alongside upstream investment. The participation of companies like Easy People reflects a broader recalibration in the sector: the next phase of Angola’s oil and gas growth will increasingly be shaped by data integration, systems intelligence and the operational application of AI.