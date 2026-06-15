The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Rodney Bonne as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority.

Mr Bonne holds a Professional Master’s Degree in Fishery (Aquaculture)and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science with Specialisation in Marine and Fisheries Science from the University of Seychelles.

He brings over 18 years of experience in marine research, environmental management, fisheries, conservation, and public sector leadership. Throughout his career, Mr Bonne has held various positions, including Research Scientist, Park Officer, Fisheries Science Lecturer, Aquaculture Scientist, and Assistant Research Officer, making significant contributions to the development of Seychelles’ marine and environmental sectors.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Bonne served as Head of Marine Research at the Seychelles National Parks and Gardens Authority, where he played a key role in advancing marine conservation initiatives, scientific research, and sustainable resource management.

His appointment takes effect on the 1st June 2026.