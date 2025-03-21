State House Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the Board of the Seychelles Airports Authority. This is in accordance with Section 4 of the Seychelles Airports Authority Act, 2024.

Ms Wendy Zialor has been appointed as the Acting Chairperson

The other Board Members are:

  • Mrs Noella Brioche  - Member
  • Ms Veronique Nibourette -  Member
  • Mrs Kelly Naidoo - Member
  • Mrs Estelle Alexis - Member
  • Mr Colin Adrienne - Member
  • Ms Philippa Samson - Member
  • Ms Valerie Busetto - Member

The Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Airports Authority, who will be an ex-Officio Member of the Boardwill be appointed by the Board

The Board has been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 1st February 2025

