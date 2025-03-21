The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the Board of the Seychelles Airports Authority. This is in accordance with Section 4 of the Seychelles Airports Authority Act, 2024.
Ms Wendy Zialor has been appointed as the Acting Chairperson
The other Board Members are:
- Mrs Noella Brioche - Member
- Ms Veronique Nibourette - Member
- Mrs Kelly Naidoo - Member
- Mrs Estelle Alexis - Member
- Mr Colin Adrienne - Member
- Ms Philippa Samson - Member
- Ms Valerie Busetto - Member
The Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Airports Authority, who will be an ex-Officio Member of the Board, will be appointed by the Board
The Board has been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 1st February 2025Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.