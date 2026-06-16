State House Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Members of the Council of the University of Seychelles, for a period of 3 years, effective 1st June 2026.

The Members are:

Mr Frank Ally                                      

Mr Christian Cafrine                           

Mr Benjamin Choppy                          

Mrs Angelique Pouponneau               

Ms Marie-Paul Samson                                   

Dr Conrad Shamlaye

The Council is chaired by Dr Bernard Valentin who was appointed on 24th March 2026.

The University Council serves as the highest governing body of the University, providing strategic leadership, oversight, and accountability for its overall development and performance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.