APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African media relations and communications consultancy, is pleased to announce the promotion of Papa Chimere Diop to Director of Strategic Growth&Market Development at Group level. This appointment, effective from 1 March 2025, highlights APO Group’s commitment to strengthening its commercial leadership and driving expansion across Africa.

Chimere, who previously served as Senior Sales Director and later Senior Growth Director, has been instrumental in shaping APO Group’s business development strategies. His transition into this role reflects the company’s dedication to empowering its top talent while reinforcing its leadership in the African communications industry.

Bas Wijne, CEO of APO Group, said, “As a key driver of APO Group’s commercial success, Chimere has consistently secured high-impact opportunities and built strong client relationships across the continent. His promotion to a Group-level role is a natural progression in our strategy to deepen partnerships, enhance market intelligence, and accelerate sustainable growth in key regions. His leadership will be vital as we continue to expand our footprint across Africa.”

In his new role, Chimere will focus on identifying strategic opportunities, strengthening client engagement with senior decision-makers, and driving sustainable revenue growth. He will also lead initiatives to expand APO Group’s presence in high-growth industries and regions, deepen relationships with senior executives to unlock new opportunities, and utilise market intelligence to reinforce the company’s leadership in Francophone and Lusophone Africa. Additionally, he will represent APO Group at major industry events, enhancing the company’s thought leadership and brand visibility across the African communications landscape.

“I am honoured to take on this expanded role at APO Group, building on the momentum we have created over the years,” said Chimere. “Our team is a reflection of Africa itself—rich in cultural and geographic diversity, with deep expertise and an extensive understanding of the continent’s media and business landscape. As we continue to be the trusted communications partner for leading organisations across Africa, we also welcome fresh perspectives and creative contributions that can help drive meaningful growth and reinforce our presence in all African markets.”

With this strategic appointment, APO Group continues to solidify its leadership in the African communications industry. Clients, partners, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to engage with APO Group to explore new collaboration opportunities.

