APO Group (https://APO-opa.com), the pan-African communications consultancy integrating advisory, execution, and proprietary news distribution, has announced the promotion of Loanette Boshoff to Chief People Officer.

As strategic communications advisors to top-tier clients, APO Group’s exceptional talent base is characterised by local fluency and cultural insight built from almost two decades of operating in African markets. This reflects the company’s deliberate focus on people and culture as a business priority. Boshoff will ensure that APO Group continues to attract exceptional talent, develop leadership capability, and maintain the high-performance culture that underpins its client service.

Commenting on the appointment, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group, said: “Sustained growth requires structured talent development. Loanette has provided insightful senior counsel to APO Group and has played a decisive role in shaping our teams and our culture. Her promotion shows the importance we place on ensuring clear standards, measurable performance, and consistency across every market.”

Boshoff joined APO Group in 2019 and led the establishment of a distributed, multinational team working across Africa and internationally. She built the leadership frameworks, performance standards, and talent systems that have enabled APO Group to scale rapidly while maintaining excellence. Under her people-centred leadership, the organisation has grown into a diverse and high-performing team representing dozens of nationalities and operating across 54 African markets.

Her earlier career spans over 20 years in global talent management across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asia. She has supported multinational organisations, start-ups, and high-growth enterprises, and co-founded consultancy ventures providing strategic HR and advisory services.

“High performance must be built deliberately,” said Boshoff. “In a remote organisation operating across Africa and beyond, clarity matters. Standards matter. Leadership alignment matters. My focus is simple: ensure our systems enable measurable results for both our people and our clients, and further integrate people strategy with business execution and long-term sustainability.”

By embedding robust internal growth mechanisms, APO Group is ensuring that its pan-African workforce is equipped to deliver on its objective of being a trusted communications partner for organisations across the continent and beyond.

Media Contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007 by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group is the communications consultancy built for performance – combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, and guaranteed visibility across every African market.

Recognised with multiple international awards, including SABRE, Davos Communications, and World Business Outlook distinctions, APO Group partners with global and African organisations to deliver communications that perform – through strategy, execution, and measurable visibility.

Our founder’s advisory roles with international institutions strengthen APO Group’s access to decision-makers and reinforce our role as the continent’s most connected communications consultancy. Clients include Canon, Emirates, Nestlé, NFL, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Afreximbank, the African Development Bank Group, GITEX Global, Royal African Society, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).