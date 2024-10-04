Angola’s Secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas José Barroso officially closed the fifth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference with calls to Drive Exploration and Development Towards Increase Production.

Taking place over two days in Luanda from October 2-3, AOG 2024 featured several industry-advancing deals; new partnership formed; and a strong slate of high-level discussions centered around strengthening the oil and gas industry in Angola. AOG 2024 featured the participation of energy and hydrocarbon ministers from Angola, Namibia, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Congo, alongside major operators and service providers, all of which committed to increasing exploration and regional collaboration.

“We had the presence of ministers from sister countries in Africa and senior representatives of companies and different institutions coming, demonstrating the caliber this conference has. We had the opportunity to present the market conditions created by the government that make it more transparent and competitive, allowing for private investment. Our institutions had the opportunity to present what we have as business opportunities,” stated Barroso.

The event also featured a pre-conference technical program on October 1, a multi-track program agenda and an innovative exhibition, all of which showcased the latest projects and future opportunities in Angola’s hydrocarbon industry.

“I would like to thank the President of Angola João Lourenço for all the support we had. I would also like to thank Energy Capital&Power for the beautiful work they did in organizing this event. We were all amazed by the opening of this event yesterday. We would also like to thank the support staff that made it possible to have this beautiful event today. We would also like to thank the exhibitors that were able to show us that our industry can count on them. Lastly, I would like to thank all invited guests for the time and dedication towards this event,” Barroso concluded.