Angola’s national concessionaire and regulator the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) is preparing to launch a 2025 licensing round - offering ten blocks for exploration in the Kwanza and Benguela basins - in Q1 of next year. The country has also opened its first-ever marginal fields for exploration, aiming to minimize risks for exploration companies while maximizing output across producing licenses. In tandem with a permanent offer program which offers up to 11 blocks, these investment opportunities stand to accelerate exploration across the Angolan market.

On the back of these newfound investment opportunities, the ANPG has joined Africa’s premier energy event - the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference, taking place from November 4-8 in Cape Town – as a diamond sponsor. AEW: Invest in African Energy serves as a platform for the ANPG to showcase recent regulatory reforms and investment prospects, while also attracting and engaging potential investors interested in Angola’s offshore, onshore and marginal field opportunities.

The agency’s six-year licensing strategy – launched in 2019 - has attracted a strong slate of global investment while revitalizing upstream oil and gas activity in Angola. This approach has not only boosted production but also fostered a competitive and transparent environment for international and local companies alike​. In 2024, the ANPG concluded its 2023 bid round, featuring 12 blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza Basins. Sonangol, Angola’s state oil company, qualified as the operator for Block KON 15 with a 40% interest, while oil and gas company Afentra secured a 45% non-operating interest. Last month, the ANPG signed production sharing contracts for Blocks CON 2, CON 8 and KON 19. These contracts are crucial for operationalizing these blocks and boosting Angola’s oil production capabilities. Angolan oil company Etu Energias will operate Blocks CON 2 and CON 8 with Effimax, Simples Oil and Enagol as partners, while Angolan upstream company ACREP will operate Block KON 19 alongside Afentra and Enagol​. These developments signify a step forward for Angola as it enhances its oil production potential.

Meanwhile, the agency is adopting a series of measures throughout 2024 that aim to support crude oil production in Angola, assisting in the country’s efforts to maintain production above one million barrel per day beyond 2027. Specifically, the ANPG is preparing to propose a regulatory agenda in 2024 to enhance monitoring across the crude oil upstream, midstream, downstream and biofuels sectors. Key initiatives include signing an incremental production decree to boost output at producing assets as well as improving oil infrastructure and promoting local content. The ANPG will also develop a plan for resource sharing, assess facility integrity and review abandoned wells for potential reactivation. Additionally, the agency aims to complete a skills management project, create a local content fund, support carbon capture and storage projects and design Environmental, Social and Governance studies to facilitate renewable energy projects and the country’s transition to cleaner energy.

“The ANPG’s strategic initiatives and licensing rounds are setting a high standard for oil and gas growth in Africa. The company’s proactive measures are revitalizing Angola’s oil and gas sector, boosting both onshore and offshore exploration. By enhancing licensing strategies and regulatory frameworks, the ANPG is solidifying Angola’s role in the global energy market and driving sustainable development and investment,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, ANPG representatives will engage in various panel sessions including the Invest in Angola Energies country spotlight, Angola’s 2025 licensing round presentation and the Oil&Gas Policy&Investment session. This participation provides potential investors with the chance to not only gain crucial insight into the upcoming bid round and existing block opportunities but join one of Africa’s biggest oil and gas markets.