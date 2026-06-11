Following the National Training Meeting organized by the Ministry of Health (MINSA) with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), Angola has reinforced its commitment to preventing, detecting, and responding to Ebola threats. The initiative brought together more than 350 key participants from all provinces of the country. It produced concrete results, notably the strengthening of epidemiological surveillance and early detection capabilities, as well as the training of better-prepared rapid response teams.

This progress is particularly significant in a regional context marked by active outbreaks of Ebola virus disease (EVD), reinforcing the country’s readiness and capacity for a coordinated response to potential public health emergencies.

Joint training of health professionals, defense and security forces, civil protection, the private sector, and international partners contributed to a more effective multisectoral approach, consolidating synergies and promoting an integrated response.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta, Ebola is a disease of high severity and significant public health impact, the risk of which can be significantly reduced through adequate preparation, effective surveillance, and a coordinated response.

Angola is taking a decisive step by investing in the preparedness and training of its teams. Experience shows us that preparedness saves lives and that the multisectoral coordination demonstrated here is essential to prevent and respond to any Ebola threat effectively.”

In this regard, the WHO emphasizes that ongoing investment in preparedness is one of the most effective ways to reduce the impact of outbreaks and save lives. The WHO representative in Angola, Dr. Indrajit Hazarika, emphasized that strengthening national capacities, together with robust multisectoral coordination, will enable a faster, more effective, and sustainable response, contributing to a more resilient health system.

Angola’s long border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), combined with intense population movements, increases the risk of cross-border spread, requiring a high level of preparedness and coordinated surveillance, especially in high-risk areas. In this context, the National Multisectoral Contingency Plan for EVD was approved during the meeting, in accordance with the latest international recommendations.

At the same time, operational protocols were presented for critical areas, including epidemiological surveillance, contact tracing, specimen management, infection prevention and control, emergency logistics, and risk communication.

The meeting also included a substantial practical component that enabled participants to develop essential field skills. Biosafety exercises, including handwashing procedures, specimen management, and the use of protective clothing, helped ensure a faster, safer, and more effective response nationwide.

With these advances, Angola is consolidating its capacity to prevent and respond to public health emergencies, strengthening population protection and the resilience of the national health system.