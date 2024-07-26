Angola is preparing to launch a limited tender in 2025, offering ten blocks for exploration in the Kwanza and Benguela Basins. According to the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency, Kwanza Basin assets include Block 22, Block 35, Block 37, Block 38 and Block 36, offering a strategic opportunity for companies to invest in a highly-prospective and commercially-proven offshore play.

During the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) pre-conference program – taking place ahead of the main event on October 1 ­– geophysical services company WesternGeco will present a workshop entitled Unlocking the Hydrocarbon Potential of Angola: Focus on the Kwanza Basin Offshore. Led by WesternGeco’s Exploration Lead Sugandha Tewari and New Ventures Manager Miles Dyton, the session will provide strategic insight into the prospectivity of open blocks featured in the 2025 Limited Tender.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

A division of SLB since 2000, WesternGeco offers a library rich in seismic data covering the three main basins in the Angolan offshore market. Data aims to support investment decisions as the country strives to unlock the full potential of its offshore hydrocarbon basins. For companies looking to invest in the offshore Kwanza Basin – which bears geological similarities to the prolific Lower Congo Basin – this data will help de-risk exploration by greatly enhancing the basin’s prospectivity.

The offshore Kwanza Basin is particularly attractive given its proven petroleum system, undeveloped blocks and ongoing major projects. The first large-scale deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin – the Kaminho project – achieved FID in May 2024 and is on track for first production by 2028. Situated in Block 20/11, the project features the Cameia and Golfinho fields and lies in water depths of 1,700 m. Developed by energy major TotalEnergies, the Kaminho project will utilize an FPSO to produce 70,000 barrels per day. The project is expected to lay the foundation for continued development and production activities in the basin, all of which will be supported through datasets such as those of WesternGeco.

While major projects underscore the significant potential that lies in the offshore Kwanza Basin, the geological complexity of the area has been known to make exploration risky due to challenges associated with imaging subsurface and reservoir intervals. As such, WesternGeco has gathered extensive datasets across the basin – as well as Angola’s two major basins: Lower Congo and Namibe – to not only de-risk exploration but support fresh investments offshore.

The AOG 2024 workshop will share the value extracted from the large data footprint offshore with the aim of providing an update on the prospectivity of the Kwanza Basin. Data has been collected and processed using state-of-the-art processing technology, linking key existing discoveries and leveraging machine learning. As such, attendees will gain insight into the basin’s geological overviews; will understand its geological complexity; and will review the required technology to overcome challenges.

Participants will also have the opportunity to examine petroleum systems modeling and discuss the basin’s untapped hydrocarbon potential. Additional topics include the basin’s tectonostratigraphic architecture; how regional seismic helps to map leads and prospects; and how seismic technology can be used to de-risk exploration.

The workshop will be presented by industry experts Tewari and Dyton at the AOG conference.