At the beginning of Angola’s 50th year of independence, Angola reinforced nationwide healthcare with the opening of the Cuanza Norte General Hospital, the third developed by Mitrelli (www.Mitrelli.com) in cooperation with the Angolan government within a year. His Excellency President of the Republic of Angola, João Gonçalves Lourenço, inaugurated the new hospital. The inauguration was attended by the Governor of Cuanza Norte, João Diogo Gaspar, the Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, along with other distinguished members of government, religious leaders, and traditional authorities. This event celebrates Angola’s drive toward comprehensive healthcare access and resilience for its people.

This new hospital, with a capacity of 200 beds across 15,000 m², serves 500,000 residents as well as thousands more from neighboring provinces, representing a major step forward in healthcare access. Employing innovative healthcare solutions, it offers specialized services in oncology, surgery, rehabilitation, pediatrics, and maternity, along with adult and neonatal ICUs. The facility also houses state-of-the-art imaging diagnostics, a clinical analysis laboratory, and a hospital waste processing unit, supporting both high-quality care and environmental sustainability.

Together with the two previously inaugurated hospitals — the General Hospital in Cuanza Sul (October 2024) and the Bengo General Hospital (November 2023) — this expanded healthcare network now reaches over 3 million residents, offering a total of 600 beds across more than 100,000 m² of healthcare infrastructure and creating close to 4,000 jobs. This integrated approach is redefining Angola’s healthcare landscape and advancing a vision for sustainable, community-centered growth.

Beyond healthcare, this hospital is an engine for economic and professional growth, generating jobs within the community and setting a new standard in healthcare talent development. Through comprehensive training, Mitrelli is empowering Angolan professionals with the expertise and resources to ensure the sustainability and self-sufficiency of the national healthcare system.

Haim Taib, Founder and President of Mitrelli -- “A strong healthcare system is foundational to the growth and prosperity of any nation, especially in regions with the world’s fastest-growing populations. When healthcare is accessible and robust, people live longer, healthier lives; employment opportunities expand; and communities prosper—contributing directly to economic resilience and national stability. At Mitrelli, we understand that impactful healthcare requires professionalism, meticulous planning, and a commitment to innovation. By building facilities to the highest international standards and integrating advanced technologies, we aim to create healthcare systems that uplift communities, fuel economic growth, and leave a positive legacy for generations to come.”

Rodrigo Manso, Country General Manager of Mitrelli Angola – “We’re incredibly proud to inaugurate our third hospital within the span of a year, a milestone that underscores our dedication to this mission and to the people of Angola. Mitrelli’s synergy across sectors allows us to deliver customized, high-standard solutions that respond to Angola’s unique needs and aspirations, including the full range of infrastructure essential to these facilities. In partnership with Angola’s leadership, we’re creating sustainable change that serves generations to come, transforming these hospitals into symbols of a nation’s dedication to its people. It’s an honor to work alongside a government so committed to shaping a brighter future for all.”

This third hospital inauguration exemplifies the enduring partnership between Mitrelli and the Angolan government, showcasing a shared commitment to resilient, accessible, and sustainable healthcare for all Angolans. By building state-of-the-art facilities that integrate healthcare with economic growth and professional development, Angola is not only advancing the well-being of its citizens but also contributing directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on health, economic growth, and sustainable communities. Together, these efforts mark a transformative step in Angola’s healthcare journey, setting a powerful standard for progress across the continent.

About Mitrelli:

We believe the future of Africa is the future of the world, and we are committed to its success.

Mitrelli, a Swiss-based international Company with over a decade of profound impact in Africa, believes in people as catalysts for change. Collaborating closely with African leadership, governments, businesses, and communities, we specialize in implementing innovative, holistic, and sustainable national-scale solutions. With over 100 national-scale projects implemented across the continent, our work focuses on ensuring access to human fundamentals—housing, water, food, and energy—and societal accelerators—education, healthcare, and technology. Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), our projects positively impact millions, contributing to economic and social growth.

With headquarters in Switzerland and thousands of employees across Africa, Mitrelli creates new jobs and economic growth opportunities every day. Fueled by people and innovation, we share the vision and commitment to build a more sustainable tomorrow.