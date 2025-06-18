Waste management company Angola Environmental Serviços (AES) will return to the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition in 2025 as a Silver Sponsor. Operating at the intersection of the environmental and hydrocarbon sectors, AES strives to become a leading national company providing integrated waste management services. As Angola expands its portfolio of exploration and production projects, these services will play an instrumental part in preserving the natural environment while ensuring optimal oil and gas operations.

AES promotes environmental sustainability through the deployment of world-class technology, working closely with upstream operators across both the onshore and offshore markets. The company’s AOG 2025 sponsorship reflects its commitment to supporting oil and gas projects, creating new opportunities for greater collaboration across the industry as a range of major projects advance in the country.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In recent years AES has invested heavily in its infrastructure and human capital, with aims to position itself as the partner of choice for oil and gas operators. Through its two waste management facilities – situated at the SONILS base in Luanda and the Kwanda base in Soyo – the company deploys a range of services, from thermal desorption to incineration to landfill services, tank cleaning and cargo transport units. The strategic location of these bases positions AES at the center of Angola’s upstream and logistics industries, with close proximity to active and upcoming projects in the Kwanza and Lower Congo basins.

AES’ suite of clients further underscores its role in the country’s oil and gas sector. These include TotalEnergies, Azule Energy, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Sonangol, Etu Energias, Angola LNG and many more. The company has also worked closely with international service and technology firms, including SLB, Halliburton, Aker Solutions, among others. As major operators expand their presence in Angola amid a $60 billion investment pipeline planned for the coming five years, partnerships with AES will serve to advance the environmental and operational efficiency of oil and gas developments.