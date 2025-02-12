As part of the Republic of Congo’s strategy to double its oil production, the government is encouraging independent operators to revitalize mature fields and boost output. Companies like AMMAT – participating as a Platinum Sponsor at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 – are playing a key role in this effort. In an in-depth conversation with Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com), AMMAT CEO Massimiliano Mignacca outlines the company’s approach to technological innovations, a focus on sustainability and optimizing oil and gas operations in mature fields in Congo.

Can you provide an overview of AMMAT’s activities in Congo?

When we began exploring opportunities in 2021, we focused on West Africa and found promising prospects in the Republic of Congo. The Congolese authorities recognized our potential and supported our asset management approach. By the end of 2022, we had officially established our presence in the country. In March 2023, we secured exploration and production permits for the Zatchi and Loango fields – mature assets previously operated by a joint venture between Eni and Total until 2021 – followed by a transition period under SNPC [Congo’s national oil company Société nationale des pétroles du Congo]. We commenced operations in July 2023, applying our proven asset management strategies from Italy to optimize production in Congo.

How does your partnership with SNPC contribute to Congo’s plan to double oil production?

We operate under a joint venture framework, where SNPC plays a key role alongside two Congolese companies that collectively hold a 25% stake. Managing mature fields presents significant challenges, requiring close coordination with SNPC at all levels. We conduct regular meetings to align on work plans, performance, and projects that enhance safety, boost production and improve asset management. Our close collaboration with SNPC’s leadership ensures that our initiatives contribute directly to Congo’s production growth targets.

AMMAT employs a data-driven approach to reservoir management. What technologies and methodologies are you using?

One major initiative is the modernization of the sea pipeline linking our Loango treatment platform to peripheral platforms. We are also implementing an environmental risk mitigation program in partnership with other operators. Additionally, we have launched a campaign to replace outdated pumps and reactivate wells, utilizing advanced workover techniques such as ESP pump upgrades to enhance production. In 2024, we successfully revamped three platforms in Loango and are currently rehabilitating two more in the Zatchi field. We remain committed to integrating cutting-edge technology into our operations to maximize efficiency and sustainability.

What sustainable practices does AMMAT implement in its operations?

Sustainability is at the core of our asset management approach. The [oil and gas] sector has been central to Congo’s economy since the 1970s, producing a strong engineering workforce. Recognizing this, we have initiated partnerships with local universities and currently host three graduates in our maintenance, IT and HSE [health, safety and environment] divisions. This initiative strengthens local talent and ensures the long-term sustainability of our operations.

AMMAT will be a Platinum Sponsor at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) in March 2025. What do you aim to achieve at this event?

Our primary objective [at CEIF 2025] is to showcase AMMAT as a reliable and committed partner in Congo. The country entrusted us with two crucial production fields, and we want to demonstrate how our asset management expertise adds value. Additionally, we are looking to expand our upstream presence in Congo and other markets. Being a Platinum Sponsor allows us to make a strong impact, emphasizing our commitment to compliance with local regulations, collaboration and sustainable operations. This event provides an excellent platform to engage with stakeholders and reinforce our role in driving growth in Congo’s oil and gas industry.

