Oil development is set to play a crucial role in driving the Republic of Congo’s economic growth, offering significant opportunities for job creation, infrastructure development and energy security. Set to leverage the country’s estimated 1.8 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, independent hydrocarbon producer Ammat Global Resources has been instrumental in driving exploration and production in the Congo’s offshore oilfields.

At the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 – taking place from March 25-26, 2025 – Ammat Global Resources will participate as a Platinum Sponsor, where they will contribute to discussions on innovative energy solutions, local resource optimization and sustainable practices in the energy sector.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, scheduled for March 25-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional opportunities in energy and infrastructure. The event will highlight the latest gas-to-power transformation projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

In July 2023, Ammat Global Resources started production at the offshore Loango and Zatchi oilfields through a strategic partnership with Congo’s national oil company Société nationale des pétroles du Congo (SNPC). Development of the fields aligns with the company’s Strategic Plan, which outlines strategies to double current oil and gas production levels while enhancing operational safety. The comprehensive plan also involves revamping the structural and asset integrity of operational platforms at the fields, which includes maintenance and replacement of key components. Since its implementation, the plan has resulted in a 75% increase in production capacity, rising from approximately 4,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to around 7,000 bpd.

Ammat Global Resources has operations in various aspects of the oil and gas development cycle, from securing exploration rights to exploration, appraisal, development and decommissioning. The company’s operations are driven by a data-centric strategy focused on optimizing reservoir management and boosting hydrocarbon production while making a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. As a CEIF 2025 sponsor, the company will share insight into these operations and future growth opportunities in the Republic of Congo.