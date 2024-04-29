Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia

On April 24, 2024, Ambassador Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on Hon. Dr. Peya Mushelenga, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia. The two sides exchanged views on China-Namibia relations.

Amb. Zhao said that China and Namibia are good friends and partners, and the relations between the two countries have enormous potential and broad prospects. The Chinese side is willing to work with the Namibian side to continuously deepen practical cooperation in various fields and take bilateral relations to new heights.

Hon. Dr. Mushelenga said that Namibia attaches great importance to maintaining close communication with China and achieving more positive outcomes in practical cooperation across various fields.

