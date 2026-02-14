On February 13, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Minister of Local Government of Liberia.
Yin briefed Hon. Nyumalin on the outcomes of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and expressed his willingness to work together to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and to promote the continuous development of China-Liberia strategic partnership, creating new opportunities for local cooperation between the two countries.
Hon. Nyumalin expressed his gratitude and briefed Amb. Yin on the recent works of the Ministry of Local Government. He also expressed his willingness to explore new cooperation projects with China and actively promote the development of friendly relations between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.