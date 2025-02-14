The event featured various activities with distinct Chinese elements, such as lantern riddles, paper-cutting, calligraphy, and tasting yuanxiao (sweet rice dumplings), all of which were warmly welcomed by the participants. Liberian students also performed beautiful Chinese songs. The atmosphere at the event was lively and festive.

Ambassador Yin introduced the cultural of the Lantern Festival, emphasizing that it has become a bridge for people from other countries to understand China and promote cultural exchange with China. He called on the students and teachers to actively strive to be envoys of China-Liberia friendship and contribute to strengthening the bonds between the two peoples.

On February 12, the Chinese Embassy in Liberia held Lantern Festival celebration. Ambassador Yin Chengwu along with students and teachers from the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia and the China-Liberia Friendship School attended.

