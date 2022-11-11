On 9 November 2022, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ektoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, attended the Graduation Ceremony 2022 for Thai Students from Al-Azhar University. The Ceremony was presided by Dr. Mohamed Abdel Rahman Mohamed El-Doweiny, Deputy Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and joined by Dr. Nahla Al-Saeedi, Advisor to the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and Mr. Direak Boonmalert, Committee Member of Islamic Teachers Association of Thailand and Vice President of the World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates in Thailand. There were 221 new graduates participated.
The Royal Thai Government provides financial support for Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage to organize the event every year. The Ceremony celebrates the success and accomplishment of the Thai Students from Al-Azhar University who will play important role in promoting moderate Islamic teaching and development of their country in the future.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.