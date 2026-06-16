On 15 June 2026, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus, Yury Nikalaichyk, met with the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa.

In a warm and trustful atmosphere, the parties exchanged views on the progress of implementing the humanitarian part of the agreements at the highest level and the Roadmap for strategic cooperation and partnership until 2030.

The First Lady of Zimbabwe conveyed her gratitude to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, for his personal attention to the development of the full scope of cooperation between the two countries.

Auxillia Mnangagwa highly commended the level of bilateral relations achieved, including as a result of her visits to Belarus, and noted her interest in further results-oriented work.

The sides emphasised the importance of further cooperation in key areas, including children’s education and rehabilitation, healthcare, medical science, protection of mothers and children, the supply of medicines, dairy and meat-based baby food, interaction between women’s organisations of the two countries, and cultural exchanges, including with regard to the potential participation of representatives from Zimbabwe in the 35th international art festival ‘Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk’. Specific steps were outlined to support the implementation of the agreements in these areas.

During the meeting, Yury Nikalaichyk handed over the original of the message of the President of the Republic of Belarus addressed to the First Lady and a copy of the congratulatory message addressed to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on the occasion of the Republic of Zimbabwe’s election to the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.