On February 1, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Sudan concurrently, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Sudan,Gibril Ibrahim Mohammed, and the Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development of the League of Arab States, Ibrahim Al Dukhairi.
The parties discussed the current state of Belarusian-Sudanese relations with an emphasis on trade, economic and financial dimensions.
The Interlocutors outlined the steps to intensify cooperation between Belarus and Sudan in promising spheres of agriculture and food security, industry, water resources, as well as to revitalize contacts between specialized authorities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.