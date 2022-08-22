H.E. Ambassador Hirut Zemene had a discussion with the Board of Flemish Inter-University Umbrella Organization for Development Cooperation (VLIR-UOS) through a brief cultural and friendly consultation held at the Embassy of Ethiopia on the 18th of August 2022. The consultation was made in the spirit of celebrating the more than two decades-long higher education cooperation and strengthening it further.

Professor Stefaan Smis, President of the Board of VLIR-UOS, and Kristien Verbrugghen, the Director at VLIR-UOS made overviews of activities of the institution in relation to the Inter-University Cooperation and the various projects, as well as the newly approved eight new projects and the scholarship programs of VLIR-UOS in Ethiopia.

During the meeting, achievements made through the education Cooperation program and the challenges particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict-related issues were reviewed.

Both sides agreed to work closely to tackle the challenges and further strengthen the higher education cooperation Program between the two Countries. It is to be recalled that the Flamish Universities Union has established cooperation with 12 universities in Ethiopia.