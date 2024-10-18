On 16 October 2024, Ambassador Han Jing met with Hon. Elisha Matambo, Minister of Copperbelt Province of Zambia during his visit to the province.
Ambassador Han said that he was visiting Copperbelt Province to implement the consensus reached by the two Heads of State at the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). The ten partnership actions announced by President Xi Jinping will surely bring the province more opportunities for economic development. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Zambia and continue to encourage Chinese businesses to contribute to local economic and social development through the newly established Chinese Mining Enterprises Association in Zambia(CMEAZ) and other means.
Minister Matambo welcomed Ambassador Han and said that Zambia and China enjoy a time-honored friendship with strong growth in business cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two Heads of State. Copperbelt Province, which is home to many Chinese businesses, is committed to attracting investment and continuously improving its business environment, and is ready to continue to deepen cooperation with China in the fields of mining, investment and local-level exchanges.