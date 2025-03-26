On March 25, at the invitation of the Kenya-China Economic&Trade Association, Ambassador Guo Haiyan attended the 2025 Association Annual Meeting and delivered a speech. Minister-Counselor Zhou Zhencheng from the Embassy accompanied her, and nearly 100 representatives from member companies attended the meeting.
In her speech, Ambassador Guo fully recognized the work of the Association over the past year and highly praised its positive contributions to promoting pragmatic economic and trade cooperation between China and Kenya, as well as to the economic and social development of Kenya.
Ambassador Guo encouraged the enterprises to seize the current opportunities, continuously pursue innovation, and promote the upgrading of cooperation between the two sides. She urged the enterprises to operate in compliance with the law, fulfill their social responsibilities, and pay attention to risk prevention to ensure safe production and operations. She also called on the enterprises to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and to effectively advance the Ten Partnership Initiatives in Kenya, thereby jointly creating a new chapter in China-Kenya relations.