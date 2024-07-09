The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, received the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr Guillermo Antonio Lopez Mac Lellan, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Monday 8th July 2024.

The two diplomats expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration in maritime security domain, especially through the EU-NAVFOR Operation ATALANTA.

Other matters broached on by the two sides were Fisheries and Tourism, two fields in which they agreed cooperation could be further developed. The diplomats discussed the possibility of, at the earliest convenience, signing a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Tourism.

Capacity building in the field of Diplomacy, scholarships, possible cooperation with the National Library of Seychelles and the importance of the adoption and implementation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) for Small Island States (SIDS) were also brought up during the meeting.

Ambassador-designate Lopez Mac-Lellan will be presenting his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday 09th July 2024 at State House.