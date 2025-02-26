Aleph Hospitality (www.AlephHospitality.com), the largest independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, is set to expand its footprint in Ghana with the addition of The Address, a landmark hotel in Accra, to its growing portfolio.

The Address is owned by DevtracoPlus Limited (https://apo-opa.co/3XjX7NX), one of Ghana’s leading real estate companies under the Devtraco Group. In 2022 Aleph Hospitality signed a management agreement for The Pelican Hotel in Accra with the same developer. The Address marks the second hotel which DevtracoPlus has entrusted with Aleph Hospitality, reflecting the owner’s confidence in the management company’s expertise. A key component of Aleph Hospitality’s continued growth is their proven track record in the region, leading to over 60% of existing hotel owners entrusting further properties to Aleph Hospitality’s management.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the hotel tower at The Address will feature 121 rooms and suites with sophisticated interiors, premium finishes, and a seamless fusion of style and functionality in addition to a restaurant, sky view bar, cigar lounge, fully equipped fitness centre, pool, and meeting rooms. Located in Roman Ridge, one of Accra’s most sought-after locations in the northern part of the Ghanaian capital, The Address is a mixed-use development which includes a collection of luxury apartments with private pools. The well-planned neighbourhood of The Address offers easy access to the city’s top attractions, business hubs, and entertainment options with only 10-minute drives to Kotoka International Airport, Achimota Golf Club and Accra Mall.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “Partnering once again with DevtracoPlus for the management of another one of their exceptional hotels in Ghana is a testament to the trust our existing owners place in our innovative, owner-focused management approach. We have established a close and collaborative relationship, built on trust and transparency, and our shared goal is to drive exceptional guest experiences, optimise operations, and create a healthy bottom-line.”

Joseph Aidoo, Executive Director of Devtraco Group said, "We have complete confidence in Aleph Hospitality, having witnessed the outstanding results delivered at The Pelican Hotel. Their team combines local expertise with agility and responsiveness, qualities essential for safeguarding our investment amid Ghana's growing tourism sector. With an anticipated two million visitors annually and increasing demand for high-quality accommodations, Accra's hotel occupancy rates are expected to reach 70-80% during peak seasons.”

About Aleph Hospitality:

Headquartered in Dubai with offices in Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality is the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, currently operating in 10 countries. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development - from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. The group has an active pipeline of over 30 hotels in the Middle East and Africa. To find out more, visit www.AlephHospitality.com