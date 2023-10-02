On the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander, and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Armed Forces have deployed two additional field medical-surgical hospitals (HMCC) in the rural commune of Mejjat in the province of Chichaoua and the rural commune of Ighrem in the province of Taroudant.

Reflecting the profound care with which His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander, and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, surrounds all His subjects, this action will bring the total number of deployed HMCCs to four. It will contribute to strengthening medical aid and assistance to the affected population, especially with the approach of the winter season, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces.

Operational from the early hours following the earthquake, the first two multidisciplinary HMCCs deployed in the Asni/Marrakech and Tafingoult/Taroudant regions have, thus far, performed approximately 121 surgical operations and over 25,000 specialized medical services. Among these, about a hundred were provided remotely through Telemedicine techniques by specialist doctors from military hospital facilities, the same source adds.