The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is proud to announce its highly anticipated list of Africa’s Top 40 Movers and Shakers to Watch in 2025. This year’s lineup features a dynamic mix of leaders, policymakers, innovators and corporate executives driving transformative change across the continent's oil, gas and energy industries.

The list, an annual benchmark of influence and innovation, celebrates those at the forefront of advancing Africa’s energy potential. These individuals are reshaping narratives, overcoming challenges and championing investment and sustainability in their respective domains.

Leading this year’s list is U.S. President Donald Trump, whose influence on U.S. foreign policy is poised to impact Africa’s energy sector. His stance on fossil fuels and support for American companies could reshape the relationship between the U.S. and Africa, fostering strategic opportunities for energy investment and challenging global policies on financing oil and gas projects. Other heads of state on the list include Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of Mozambique, who is tasked with advancing the country's LNG projects, including Coral Norte FLNG, Mozambique LNG and Rovuma LNG, while ensuring Mozambican companies benefit from the energy boom, and John Mahama, President of Ghana, who will work to reshape perceptions, attract investment and position the country for sustainable energy growth through reform and innovation as new oil blocks are opened.

South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum, Puot Kang Chol, faces a critical test in revitalizing the country’s oil production, navigating sanctions and attracting international investment to restore output and drive economic recovery. In Uganda, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu is tasked with steering the $6 billion Tilenga and Kingfisher projects to first oil by 2025 while managing challenges surrounding the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and balancing international scrutiny. Meanwhile, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, continues to position the country as a leading oil and gas market through reforms, licensing initiatives, and low-carbon strategies, with his success in managing mature asset declines and executing transformative plans in 2025 under close watch.

North Africa’s energy landscape also takes center stage on the list. Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Libya’s Minister of Oil&Gas, is leading efforts to reinvigorate the country’s oil sector through a new licensing round and ambitious $17-$18 billion project pipeline aimed at boosting production to 2 million barrels per day. Similarly, Rachid Hachichi, CEO of Algeria’s Sonatrach, is expanding gas production through a partnership with TotalEnergies, renewing exploration agreements with Libya’s National Oil Corporation and strengthening energy ties with Europe and Turkey. Together, these efforts underscore North Africa’s strategic importance in meeting global energy demands and advancing the region’s energy security and market influence.

Championing the private sector, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, is leading efforts to advance the Baleine field offshore Ivory Coast, Congo LNG project in the Republic of Congo and Structures A&E development in Libya, among others, setting a benchmark for low-carbon oil and gas projects. Katrina Fisher, Managing Director of ExxonMobil in Angola, is recognized for driving new exploration, yielding high-profile discoveries and balancing production growth with local empowerment in a competitive sector. Jean-Michel Jacoulot, CEO of Trident Energy, is spearheading key offshore acquisitions in the Republic of Congo, aiming to revitalize mature fields and maximize production. Meg O’Neill, CEO of Woodside Energy, has played a pivotal role in bringing Senegal’s Sangomar oil field to its first production phase, with her strategic decisions set to shape Senegal and West Africa’s energy future.

Other private sector leaders highlighted include Ahonsi Unuigbe of Petralon Energy, who is driving the company’s expansion across Africa through strategic acquisitions, including stakes in Nigeria’s OML 127 and OML 130. Meanwhile, Nosa Omorodion leads SLB Nigeria’s push to leverage its new regional office in Lagos to drive decarbonization and innovation across West Africa, navigating Nigeria’s vast energy potential to redefine its role in the continent’s energy transition. In Angola, Edson dos Santos of Etu Energias is steering the company toward its 2030 production goals and a pivotal 2026 IPO, which could set a new standard for Angola’s private energy firms. At the same time, Philippe Labonne’s Africa Global Logistics is enhancing Africa’s logistics infrastructure, with key projects in Namibia, Nigeria and Angola.

In the financing arena, Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank, is leading the establishment of the Africa Energy Bank, in partnership with APPO, to bridge Africa’s energy investment gap and deliver sustainable energy project financing led by African member states. Rene Awambeng, Founder and Managing Partner of Premier Invest, aims to redefine Africa’s energy financing landscape in 2025 by structuring high-impact deal rooms and mobilizing transformative investments across energy, infrastructure, and commodities.

The AEC’s annual list not only highlights leadership, but also reflects the sector's evolving priorities, from fostering local content and addressing financing gaps to balancing environmental and industrial objectives. As Africa’s energy market grows more complex, the featured individuals serve as beacons of progress, inspiring confidence among investors, stakeholders and communities alike.

“This list represents Africa’s brightest minds and boldest leaders. From driving infrastructure projects to creating enabling policies, these figures embody the resilience and innovation required to propel Africa's energy transformation,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “The accomplishments and strategies of the 40 Movers and Shakers will be critical to addressing industry challenges and harnessing opportunities for the continent’s growth. This is not an award. This duty call is more relevant than ever for everyday Africans looking at these leaders. They have numerous responsibilities and obligations we must encourage them to deliver on their various initiatives that will create jobs, develop Africa, ensure our energy security and Make Energy Poverty History”

Africa’s energy landscape is at a crossroads, with increasing demand for sustainable development, investment mobilization and energy sovereignty. As the continent navigates these challenges, platforms like African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies, taking place in Cape Town on September 29-October 3, provide a critical forum for dialogue, deal-making and collaboration. The conference will bring together many of the 40 Movers and Shakers recognized on this year’s list, offering delegates the chance to engage directly with the visionaries shaping Africa’s energy future.

