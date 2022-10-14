AfricArena (www.AfricArena.com), a prime Pan-African Ecosystem building accelerator has sourced some of the most prominent seed to Series B startups from around Africa, Europe and Korea. This year AfricArena has done 4 regional events showcasing some of the most promising tech entrepreneurs with the support of the Pan-African VC&EOS Tech communities and will be bringing them all to the Grand Summit in Cape Town, South Africa to attend the largest Ecosystem building event, including Panel Discussions, Fireside chats and Keynotes from the ecosystems brightests VC's, LP's and DFI's.

AfricArena has also built bridges of innovation to help connect Africa to the rest of the world, in order to exchange ideas, learn from other ecosystems and promote the vast acceleration of the African Tech community.

This year 75+ startups from various sectors and stages will attend the Grand summit and embark on a week-long journey of Networking, Investment readiness programs, pitches and the hunt for deal flow in order to scale and accelerate their ventures in the race to becoming Africa's next leading unicorns.

On November 8-10 AfricArena will bring together the most prominent minds to facilitate discussions around building bridges of innovation, deep diving into pipeline value chains, hearing from successful ventures and deep diving into some of the hottest ecosystem trends and Emerging markets on the continent. We have partnered with the Tech Investment ecosystem to bring speakers from the four corners of Africa to bring a broader perspective to the discussions.

With the help of the DIT Africa we will be bringing some sought after investors and ecosystem builders from Europe, Egypt, Kenya and other African countries to share their knowledge with these promising entrepreneurs and to facilitate the building of bridges between Africa And europe and we will feature speakers from the West, East, North and Southern Africa on the continent and speakers from Europe, the UK, Korea and North America, focusing on building bridges between Africa and the rest of the world?

“The sequence of tailored events at this African Summit, hosted in partnership with DIT Africa, provides a meaningful opportunity to leverage the wider UK Government offering across Africa, highlighting our contribution as ecosystem builder, investor and technical service provider, to the African start-up and tech arena.” UK Department for International Trade (DIT).

Together AfricArena, FSATLabs and Enrich in Africa will be showcasing 10 European startups that have the desire to scale into Africa through our soft-landing program that aims to continue the narrative of cross pollinating learning experiences and tech applications to facilitate the integration of tech communities to promote Foreign deal-flow on the African continent through scaling products across borders.

Beyond Europe, AfricArena&KAF (The Korea-Africa Foundation) has started building the next bridge of innovation between Korea and Africa and will showcase 10 of the most excellent Series A startups from Korea on the Grand summit stage in November, giving them access to the market to learn more about the African Ecosystem as an emerging tech ecosystem.

FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, has partnered with AfricArena to run a corporate open innovation challenge. The FMO sustainable technology challenge will support several agri-tech, fin-tech, and energy access businesses focused in Ghana, Morocco, and Tanzania, These ventures will be showcased at AfricArena’s Grand Summit. In the same Breathe ITC (The international trade center) with the World Trade Organization and the United Nations will support startups from various countries in Africa to showcase them at the Grand summit in order to promote the innovative tech solutions on the continent and pronote further deal-flow to other emerging countries.

"This further positions AfricArena as the primary ecosystem bridge between Africa and the rest of the world as we look forward to scaling deal-flow on the continent to bigger ticket-sizes and more collaborative value chains within the Macro Tech Environment." Christophe Viarnaud, CEO of AfricArena.

About AfricArena: AfricArena (www.AfricArena.com) is an African tech ecosystem accelerator. Through a series of events (both live and digital), AfricArena accelerates the growth of tech startups and the ecosystems in which they operate by providing a platform where they can share their business model, gain valuable networks and attain funding.

The Department for International Trade (DIT): is a United Kingdom government department responsible for striking and extending trade agreements between the United Kingdom and foreign countries, as well as for encouraging foreign investment and export trade.

Enrich in Africa: Funded by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme and coordinated by Steinbeis 2i in Germany, ENRICH in Africa works with key partners and advisors from the innovation landscape of Europe and Africa. Together we address the needs for capacity development of incubators, accelerators, and entrepreneurs in both regions.

Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide distributed computing processing capacity and software tools via AWS server farms.

The Korea-Africa Foundation (KAF): The Korea-Africa Foundation is an affiliation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea, with the mission of promoting genuine partnership with the African continent in political, economic, cultural, academic and other various areas. Among many other agendas, we have a Startup project, called Unicorn Incubating Program, which gives an opportunity for Korean Startups to explore the African market.

FMO: is the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. As a leading impact investor, FMO supports sustainable private sector growth in developing countries and emerging markets by investing in ambitious projects and entrepreneurs. FMO believes that a strong private sector leads to economic and social development and has a close to 50-year proven track record of empowering people to employ their skills and improve their quality of life. FMO focuses on three sectors that have a high development impact: financial institutions, energy, and agribusiness, food&water. With a committed portfolio of EUR 9.3 billion spanning over 85 countries, FMO is one of the larger bilateral private sector development banks globally.

About The International Trade Centre (ITC): is a multilateral agency which has a joint mandate with the World Trade Organization and the United Nations through the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.