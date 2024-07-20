The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has learned with deep concern of a tragic incident in Buulo Mareer on 17 July 2024, involving the loss of two civilian lives and injury to another.

ATMIS is aware of media allegations linking the Mission to these unfortunate events.

The Mission has initiated a thorough investigation into these allegations and hereby assures all stakeholders that the findings will be made public on conclusion.

ATMIS extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes them strength during this difficult time.

The Mission hereby reiterate that its Peace Support Operations in Somalia are guided by ATMIS core mandate to protect civilian lives. ATMIS forces are trained and mentored to strictly comply with International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights standards, and the Rules of Engagement governing military operations, with particular emphasis on protecting civilians and children.

ATMIS remains committed to transparency and accountability in all its operations and will provide updates as the investigation progresses.