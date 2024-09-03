The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has commenced the construction of a new police station in Darussalam District, on the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu.

Once completed, the project will enhance police presence and bolster the safety and security of Mogadishu and surrounding communities.

Presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony, on Monday, ATMIS Police Training and Development Coordinator, (ACP) Samuel Asiedu Okanta, reaffirmed the AU Mission’s commitment to help build the capacity of the Somali Police Force (SPF) to fight crime and strengthen relations with communities.

“Policing is a shared responsibility and ATMIS Police component is here to support our SPF counterparts to bring policing to the doorsteps of community members and help protect their human rights,” said ACP. Okanta, who represented ATMIS Police Commissioner, (CP) Hillary Sao Kanu.

“This facility will help to prevent crime and enhance policing services in this community,” he added.

The event was attended by the SPF Director of Operations, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Garaar; ATMIS Police Reforms and Restructuring Department (RR&D) Coordinator, (ACP) John Simon and SPF Banadir Region Commander, Col. Mahdi Omar Mumin, among other senior ATMIS and SPF officials.

The SPF Director of Operations highlighted the importance of the project in securing and improving service delivery to Mogadishu and its environs.

“Once completed, the new police station will provide quality service to the community and enhance the safety and security of this area. We are grateful to our ATMIS counterparts who coordinated the commencement of this key project with funding from the Japanese Government,” said Brig. Gen. Garaar.

The project, funded by the Japanese Government, will comprise multiple offices, an armoury, male and female cells, and an ablution block. The new station will also be equipped with a generator, a solar-powered water well, furniture, communication equipment, a perimeter fence and a concrete surface.

The facilities are intended to provide a better working environment for the officers and boost their morale to provide quality service to the community.

ATMIS is scaling up the development of Quick Impact Projects (QUIPS) for SPF to enable them meet the growing demands of modern policing and provide better services to the community.

In August, ATMIS launched the construction of three solar-powered water projects in Baidoa, Kismayo and Jowhar as part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen police-community partnerships in population centres and newly liberated areas.