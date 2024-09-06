The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has awarded 160 Nigerian police officers for their outstanding service and contribution to peace and security in Somalia.

The officers from the 12th contingent of the Nigeria Formed Police Unit (NFPU-12), received African Union medals of honour at a ceremony presided over by ATMIS Police Commissioner, CP Hillary Sao Kanu, in Mogadishu on Thursday.

“Your performance during your one-year tour of duty is commendable,” said CP Kanu. “You exhibited high levels of commitment and professionalism under difficult circumstances. Your service has been marked by courage, resilience, and a steadfast dedication to protecting the Somali people and supporting their aspirations for a peaceful, safe and secure country.”

ATMIS Police Training Coordinator, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Asiedu Okanta, acting ATMIS Police Operations and FPU Coordinator, ACP Richard Evans Onyait, and component commander of the Uganda Special Forces in Somalia, Lt. Col. Edward Mugisha, were among senior ATMIS Police and military officials present at the ceremony.

ACP Onyait recognized the sacrifices of the Nigerian police officers in Somalia and urged them to maintain discipline and a positive attitude in their service to Nigeria.

Nigerian Contingent Commander, Chief Superintendent Shehu Gani Ahmed, praised the officers for their outstanding performance and contribution to the overall ATMIS mandate.

“As a contingent, we have contributed our own quota to the success story of ATMIS in the search for sustainable peace in Somalia. As we complete our tour of duty, it is our earnest prayer that Somalia will achieve the desired peace,” said CSP Ahmed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Justus Asiimwe, commander of the Uganda Formed Police Unit, commended the Nigerian contingent and said his unit is driven by the same mission to support Somalia’s efforts toward peace and stability.

ATMIS Formed Police Units (FPUs) provide operational support to the Somali Police Force (SPF) such as VIP escort and protection, security at high-level events, mentorship and training of the SPF officers, and securing key government installations, among other duties.

Other countries that contribute to Formed Police Units to ATMIS include Ghana, Uganda and Sierra Leone.