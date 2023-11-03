The Force Commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Lieutenant General Sam Okiding, visited Jowhar this week to assess the combat readiness of ATMIS troops in the ongoing joint offensive against Al-Shabaab.

Accompanied by the ATMIS Police Commissioner, CP Hillary Sao Kanu, and Sector One Commander, Brig. Gen. Peter Omola, Lt. Gen Okiding was received by the Sector Five Commander, Brig. Gen Jean Claude Niyiburana.

Highlighting the achievements of the ATMIS Burundi and Uganda Forces from Sector Five and Sector One, the Force Commander commended their successful efforts in pushing Al-Shabaab out of the Cali Fool-dhere Forest.

“Your dedication and results are commendable. Let’s keep up this momentum as we plan for our future operations,” he remarked.

Lt. Gen Okiding emphasised that his Jowhar visit is part of a series of strategic visits to areas where ATMIS is preparing to bolster joint operations with the Somali National Army (SNA) to further degrade Al Shabaab.