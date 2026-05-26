In response to the intensifying climate emergency and the growing challenges of water resource management across the continent, the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.UAR-AUB.org), in partnership with the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) and HEC Montréal, proudly announces the launch of an exclusive webinar series.

The inaugural session will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from 12:00 to 13:00 (UTC) / 08:00 to 09:00 (Montreal Time).

Inaugural Theme: “Water Beyond Borders” Understanding the Problem: Water Failure, Groundwater Depletion, and Transboundary Water Governance and Cooperation

This first webinar aims to lay the groundwork for a deeper understanding of the economic, political, and environmental mechanisms surrounding water management in Africa. By directly addressing the critical concepts of "water failure" and groundwater depletion, the AUB and its leading academic partners seek to equip and mobilize key stakeholders to drive more impactful media coverage and public discourse on these existential issues.

Who Should Participate?

This highly interactive event is open to a broad audience committed to Africa's environmental future:

Content Creators: Influencers and bloggers dedicated to environmental causes.

Influencers and bloggers dedicated to environmental causes. Civil Society: Field actors, activists, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Field actors, activists, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Academia: Students, researchers, and environmental experts.

By bridging the gap between scientists, policymakers, and media communicators, this joint initiative aims to transform public perception of the water crisis and stimulate effective, cross-border cooperation to preserve Africa's most vital resource.

Registration Information

Secure your spot for the inaugural webinar by registering via the link below:

https://apo-opa.co/43ve76B