This afternoon, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received H.E. Kahinda Otafiire, President of the Global Pan-African Movement&Minister of Internal Affairs of Uganda.
Discussions focused on the enduring mandate of the Pan-African Movement&preparations for its forthcoming Congress. They both underscored the Movement’s historic role in nurturing African identity, unity,&laying the OAU.
The Chairperson reaffirmed the AU Commission’s support for the upcoming Congress and welcomed efforts to revitalise Pan-African ideals in today’s global context.
They also exchanged views on regional peace&security, highlighting the importance of coordinated action among AU Member States in advancing preventive diplomacy, mediation,&peace operations. The Chairperson acknowledged Uganda's vital role in promoting stability®ional cooperation.