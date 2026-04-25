The African Union Commission (AUC), through its Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), in partnership with the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, successfully convened the 5th Edition of the Joint Specialized Training for African Union Short-Term Election Observers (STOs) from 20 to 24 April 2026 in Rabat, Morocco.

At the opening ceremony, H.E. Amb. Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, on behalf of H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the AUC Chairperson, presented a distinguished award to H.E. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the advancement of Africa’s democratic governance, peace and security. This distinction reflects the African Union’s firm acknowledgment of the Kingdom of Morocco’s growing and structuring role as a key continental actor, under the enlightened leadership and high vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. Through a proactive and forward-looking diplomacy, Morocco continues to contribute in shaping the collective African responses to evolving peace and security challenges, while advancing the objectives of Agenda 2063 and strengthening the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

Commissioner Bankole underscored that the leadership demonstrated by Minister Bourita has been instrumental in reinforcing Africa’s voice on the global stage, consolidating global south cooperation, and promoting credible, African-led solutions to governance, electoral, and stability challenges across the continent. The Commissioner further highlighted the strategic depth of the partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco, particularly in the areas of democracy, elections, and governance.

This 5th Edition of the joint specialized training equipped 70 trainees from across the continent with technical capacity in election observation, covering the full electoral cycle—from pre-election assessment and election day observation to post-election reporting and analysis. Participants engaged in practical sessions on information gathering, reporting, ethical considerations, and election day simulation, equipping them with the skills required to support credible, transparent, and inclusive elections in Africa.

In parallel, the African Union Commission and the Policy Center for the New South co-organized the 3rd Dialogue-Seminar on Elections and Democracy in Africa, under the theme: “Digitalizing Democracy: Youth-Driven AI Strategies in a Changing World., on 21 April 2026. The Dialogue-Seminar examined the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in shaping democratic processes across Africa. Discussions highlighted both the opportunities presented by AI—particularly in enhancing civic engagement and transparency—and the risks associated with misinformation, deepfakes, and digital interference in electoral processes.

Delivering the keynote address, Commissioner Bankole Adeoye underscored the importance of inclusive and results-oriented democracy, noting that democratic systems must deliver tangible benefits to citizens. He further emphasized the need to place Africa’s youth at the center of digital transformation and democratic innovation.

The Dialogue-Seminar culminated in the adoption of the Rabat Action Plan, which outlines key recommendations to strengthen democratic governance in the digital age. The Action Plan emphasizes the importance of empowering youth-driven AI strategies, safeguarding civic space, enhancing digital literacy, and ensuring that technological advancements contribute to free, fair, and credible elections across the continent.

These joint initiatives reflect African Union’s determination to further deepen its strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco, in pursuit of a peaceful, secure, and integrated Africa, in full alignment with the aspirations of Agenda 2063. Democracy must be progressive to deliver peace dividends, and ensure inclusivity for women, youth and persons with disabilities, thus leaving no one behind – as stated by Commissioner Bankole.

The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco also reaffirmed its strong commitment to advancing democratic governance, peace, and security in Africa, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships and innovation in responding to emerging challenges.