The Republic of Congo’s commitment to reducing imports and driving electrification has positioned the country at the forefront of a robust intra-African oil and gas industry. As Africa undertakes a strategic approach to harmonizing fuels standards, coordinating regional regulations and expanding an inclusive downstream sector, Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary and CEO of the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) will participate at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) this month in Brazzaville.

With the first 25 MW turbine of the Djeno Power Plant scheduled to commence operations in March 2024, the Republic of Congo is well positioned to modernize its downstream infrastructure and address energy insecurity in the country. Traditionally powered by oil, the plant – operated by Aksa Enerji – has been transitioned to natural gas, which is sourced from energy major Eni’s Marine XII and M’Boundi fields.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

The Congolaise de Raffinage (CORAF), a subsidiary of the state-owned Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), operates the only refinery in Congo. Situated in Pointe-Noire, CORAF has an annual processing capacity of one million tons and refines crude oil into various products, including butane gas, gasoline, kerosene, light diesel and heavy fuel oil. This refinery meets roughly 70% of the nation’s demand for refined petroleum products. Most of the crude oil processed at CORAF is supplied from the Djeno terminal, situated south of Pointe-Noire, which handles 95% of the country’s oil production. The terminal is connected to the refinery by a 25km pipeline.

To meet the increasing domestic demand and reduce dependence on imports, the government has begun the construction of a new refinery in Fouta, near Pointe-Noire. This new facility, called the Atlantic Petrochemical Refinery, is being developed in collaboration with Chinese company Beijing Fortune Dingheng Investment, with an estimated investment of $600 million. The first phase of the project aims for a production capacity of 2.5 million tons per year, focusing on high-quality gasoline and diesel, as well as domestic products such as LPG, kerosene and fuel oil. Operations for the Atlantic Petrochemical Refinery are expected to begin by the end of 2025.

Highlighting the fundamental need to invest more heavily in downstream infrastructure, Kragha recently indicated that up to 60% of the African energy matrix will be fossil fuel driven by 2040. With a view to reducing petroleum imports and driving resource monetization throughout the continent, ARDA has noted that expanding the downstream sector will require coordinated regional regulations, market-based pricing and a focus on minimizing supply chain risks.

“Anibor Kragha’s participation at the inaugural CEIF event is a key opportunity to gain valuable insights into the ongoing efforts to modernize Congo’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Kragha brings a wealth of expertise and a unique perspective on the importance of upgrading downstream facilities to ensure energy security and sustainable development and his contributions will be instrumental in driving economic growth, enhancing energy access and advancing regional cooperation,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.