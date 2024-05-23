The 8th annual African Property Investment Awards (API Awards) (www.APIEvents.com) are now open for entries. This prestigious platform recognises excellence in the African real estate industry. This year, for the first time, the #APIawards will be open to entries from South Africa.

The awards, which will be presented at the API Summit on 19 and 20 September 2024 at the Westin Hotel in Cape Town, are open to developers, professional teams, consultants, suppliers, and property owners across Africa.

The API Awards offer significant benefits to winners and finalists.

Murray Anderson-Ogle, GM of marketing and commercial at API Events, says, "We are thrilled to open the 8th annual API Awards. The awards are not only about recognising the best projects and individuals in the African real estate industry, but they are also about celebrating the innovation, dedication, and expertise that drive the industry forward. We are excited to open them out to South African entries in 2024. API is proud to provide a platform that highlights the very best of African property with these esteemed peer-reviewed awards that are a symbol of excellence that money simply can’t buy!”

The awards encompass a wide range of categories, each one significant in its own right, reflecting the vast property industry. These include the best developments for shopping malls — both larger and smaller than 15,000sqm, residential —both high-end and affordable, mixed-use, office, and hotel. There is also a unique category that pits industrial, logistics and alternative real estate assets such as healthcare, data centres and education against each other, showcasing the diversity of our industry.

Acknowledging the key roles that innovation, technology and service play in real estate, there are awards for banks, co-working operators, and property services. The best transactions and occupier deals will also be recognised. Shining a spotlight on the industry’s extraordinary talent, there are awards for Top Real Estate CEO, Young Property Person and Woman in Real Estate, and the ultimate Lifetime Achievement Award.

For previous winners, the recognition has been transformative.

Mikayla Benkenstein, CEO of Hodari Africa, who won the Young Property Person of the Year award in 2023, says, "The award has significantly enhanced both the visibility and credibility of Hodari Africa and myself within the industry. This accolade serves as a powerful endorsement of our expertise and dedication, instilling confidence in current and potential clients alike. The recognition has opened doors to new opportunities and expanded our network, which may not have been possible otherwise. Moreover, it has provided a valuable platform to advocate for causes close to my heart, such as empowerment and inclusivity, particularly focusing on inspiring young people, especially women, to chase their dreams."

Craig Hean, Manging Director of Advisory&Transaction Services at CBRE | Excellerate, says, “Winning the 2023 API Award for Best Property Service Provider in Africa has significantly boosted CBRE's reputation in the markets where we operate. Both our extensive client base and our competitors note and value API events, making this award especially impactful. Showcasing our award has reinforced our position as a premier service provider across Africa. We believe that the visibility and recognition garnered from this prestigious award are a testament to our meticulous effort in crafting a comprehensive submission highlighting our business achievements throughout the year.”

Wayne Troughton, Chief Executive Officer of HTI Consulting, a past winner and a member of this year’s awards judging panel, adds, "It's great to be a part of the API Annual Property Awards for another year. They are the pre-eminent awards on the continent, recognising excellence in all aspects of property development. Winning an award has increased our exposure and has recognised and validated our commitment to the continent and to excellence."

Tim Harlech-Jones, Managing Director of Bentel Associates International, emphasises the importance of adaptability and sustainability in the judging criteria. "As a judge in the API Awards, it's crucial to adapt and refine our criteria to reflect the evolving landscape of the industry. I'll be looking for projects which showcase innovative approaches to address challenges or capitalise on emerging market opportunities within the African, as well as the specific South African, contexts. This could include innovative design concepts, sustainable practices, or even creative financing models or solutions."

Anderson-Ogle concludes, "We encourage everyone to submit their best work for a chance to be recognized among the best in the industry and we can’t wait to showcase the finalists at the #APISummit2024.”

Entries for the API Awards 2024 can be submitted via link https://apo-opa.co/3yvwfkA. Entries close on Monday, 1 July 2024.

