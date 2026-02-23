With the demand for critical minerals projected to quadruple by 2040 and traditional commodities such as gold reaching record highs in 2026, Africa is increasingly positioned at the center of global supply chain strategies and investment flows. The continent hosts the world’s largest reserves of platinum group metals, chrome and manganese – minerals essential to the energy transition and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, the continent remains the leading producer of diamonds and gold, reinforcing its strategic importance to both the global jewelry market and national wealth preservation.

Ahead of African Mining Week Conference (AMW), scheduled for October 14–16, 2026 in Cape Town and organized by Energy Capital&Power, the AMW team engaged with African mining ministers and industry stakeholders to identify national priorities shaping the continent’s mining agenda. These discussions highlighted a shared focus on mobilizing capital, strengthening domestic mineral value chains and fostering cross-border collaboration as major economies including U.S, China and Europe secure mineral supply chains.

The Democratic Republic of Congo: Unlocking Investment and Industrialization

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is advancing efforts to unlock significant investment into its vast mineral base, estimated at $24 trillion in untapped resources. With approximately 90% of its mineral potential unexplored, the country is prioritizing the development of its estimated 20 billion tons of iron ore reserves. This strategy is closely tied to the establishment of large-scale special economic zones aimed at supporting domestic steel production, industrialization and downstream value addition.

“The DRC is looking for long-term partners who will go beyond production to invest in exploration, infrastructure and workforce development,” stated Louis Watum Kabamba, Minister of Mines, the DRC.

Uganda: Mobilizing Capital for Critical Minerals Development

Uganda is seeking strategic investment partnerships to develop its graphite and rare earth resources.

Agnes Alaba, Uganda’s Commissioner of Mines in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development told AMW that the country is also prioritizing local beneficiation to transition from a raw mineral exporter to a producer of higher-value processed mineral products, supporting job creation, industrial growth and export revenue expansion.

Liberia: Advancing Geomapping and Industrial Mining Expansion

Liberia is positioning itself as an emerging industrial mining hub by attracting new investment and advancing nationwide geological mapping initiatives.

"We are inviting geomapping companies to help Liberia unlock its mineral potential. Despite our vast resources, we have not fully explored or mapped what we truly possess. With comprehensive geoscientific data, we will be in a stronger position to negotiate and attract strategic investments," Matenokay Tingban, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia told the AMW team.

With plans to increase iron ore output to more than 30 million metric tons by 2026, the country is also targeting investment to support downstream processing and diversify into critical minerals, strengthening long-term sector resilience.

South Sudan: Diversifying the Economy through Mining

South Sudan is accelerating mineral exploration and national geomapping programs to identify commercially viable deposits. Losuba Ludoru Wongo, Minister of Mining, South Sudan said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to diversify the economy beyond petroleum and leverage growing global mineral demand to establish mining as a key pillar of economic growth.

"Energy Capital&Power has been our partner for over a decade, working closely with us to promote our resources and engage the Ministry in accessing international markets. We are privileged to have this collaboration, which plays a crucial role in showcasing our country’s mineral potential," added Wongo.

Egypt: Strengthening Regional Partnerships and Value Chains

Egypt is prioritizing regional cooperation to advance the development of its potash, gold and phosphate sectors. Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority said the country is also focused on strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing investment incentives and promoting local value addition to attract international mining companies and accelerate sector growth.

Central African Republic: Advancing Reforms to Unlock Mineral Potential

The Central African Republic is reforming its Mining Code to attract investment and industrialize its mining sector. Rufin Benam-Beltoungou, Minister of Mines and Geology of the Central Africa Republic (CAR) said the country’s untapped deposits of cobalt, lithium, coltan, rare earths and copper have the potential to position the nation as an emerging destination for critical minerals investment.

“CAR is a mining country that, unfortunately, is not well known, although to date we have more than 570 recognized mineral occurrences. The majority of mining projects we have are artisanal projects, hence our mineral potential remains untapped,” stated Benam-Beltoungou.

Kenya: Leveraging Regional Cooperation for Sector Development

Kenya is advancing regional collaboration to strengthen its mining value chain, enhance technical capacity and support local beneficiation. Hassan Ali Joho, Minister of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Kenya highlighted efforts by the country to build partnerships that promote skills development, industry knowledge transfer and sustainable extractive sector growth.

Aligning Priorities with Africa’s Mining Future

AMW 2026 will serve as a key platform to align these national priorities with global investment opportunities, connecting international investors with African mining projects and facilitating partnerships that support beneficiation, industrialization and sustainable sector growth.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town.