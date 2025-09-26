OPEC and the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) will host the OPEC-Africa Roundtable at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town, bringing together leading ministers, policymakers and industry leaders for a pivotal dialogue on Africa’s oil and gas future. With Africa holding 7.8% of global proven oil reserves and producing 8% of daily output, the continent is not only central to OPEC’s strategy but also to the future of global energy security. This high-level engagement aims to chart a collaborative path forward, emphasizing Africa’s role in shaping a balanced, inclusive and sustainable energy future.

The roundtable will convene OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais alongside ministers from Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and South Africa, with AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk serving as moderator. Against a backdrop of rising global demand, these discussions will focus on how Africa’s abundant resources – estimated at over 120 billion barrels of oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas – can be harnessed to attract investment, stimulate industrial growth and support energy access across the continent.

Key to the dialogue will be the alignment of policy frameworks with OPEC’s 2025 vision, which prioritizes energy security, innovation and long-term stability. African producers face common challenges in financing upstream projects, modernizing infrastructure and navigating the energy transition, making regional collaboration essential. By advancing coordinated strategies, the roundtable will spotlight opportunities to strengthen intra-African partnerships, expand refining and petrochemical capacity and integrate natural gas into power generation and industrial use.

For Africa, the stakes are high. According to OPEC’s 2025 World Oil Outlook, crude use in Africa is expected to rise from 1.8 million bpd in 2024 to 4.5 million bpd by 2050, driven by population growth, urbanization and industrialization. Meanwhile, investments in African oil and gas projects could reach $1.4 trillion cumulatively over the same period if the right conditions are in place. The roundtable provides a platform to accelerate this trajectory, ensuring that Africa secures both the capital and the technology necessary to develop its energy resources responsibly and profitably.

“The OPEC-Africa Roundtable is about ensuring Africa’s voice and priorities are fully represented in global energy conversations,” states Ayuk. “OPEC’s partnership with African producers is vital for building stability, encouraging investment and creating a future where energy drives prosperity for Africans. This dialogue is not just about numbers – it is about jobs, industrial growth and ensuring that Africa’s resources work for Africa’s people.”

AEW: Invest in African Energies continues to serve as the continent’s premier platform for deals, partnerships and high-level dialogue. The OPEC-Africa Roundtable reflects a shared vision of advancing Africa’s energy future while contributing to global supply security and economic resilience.

About African Energy Week:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.